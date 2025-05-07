Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has launched a school for aspiring content creators, called Streamer University.

On Tuesday, Cenat, 23, released a video on Instagram inspired by the Harry Potter franchise and the wizarding school of Hogwarts to announce the new project. “Welcome To Streamer University,” he captioned the post. “Enroll Now.”

“I’m excited to extend to you a most heartfelt welcome to the very first class of Streamer University,” the streamer said in his Instagram video. “Here, you will find a school where chaos is encouraged and content is king.”

Streamer University will consist of a weekend spent on a college campus where content creators will be able to come together and collaborate on projects.

Cenat previously alluded to creating the program during one of his Twitch streams earlier this year. “I’m going to rent out a university over a course of a weekend. It will be streaming university. Okay? I’m going to rent it out,” he said at the time.

“I’m going to put out enrolls and applications of people to enroll into the university, no matter if you’re big, no matter if you’re a small streamer, you can stream the entire weekend.”

While no details have currently been announced regarding which university will host the weekend, Cenat posted on X that Streamer University will be an “all-inclusive paid trip.”

“All creators will be living on a college campus for FREE and just enjoying getting content in general if you want to be a teacher or student apply now!” the post read. “You don’t have to be a streamer just a general creator is needed. As quick as possible! If you want to be apart of it in other creative ways dm me as well BUT MAKE SURE YOU ENROLL NOW.”

Cenat announced the launch of Streamer University in an Instagram post on Tuesday ( Getty )

Within minutes of the enrollment website, streameruniversity.com, launching, over one million applications were submitted, with the increase in traffic causing some people to receive an error message.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the website does not appear to be experiencing any technical difficulties.

Cenat has held public events in the past, with his most notable being a video game giveaway in 2023 at New York City’s Union Square.

The streamer ended up having to be whisked away by NYPD officers to ensure his safety after the gathering turned dangerous. He was then arrested and charged with inciting a riot.

More than 6,000 people crammed into the square at the time for the chance to see Cenat and win gaming hardware, according to ABC7.