Justin Timberlake goes viral after suffering NSFW wardrobe malfunction on stage

Justin Timberlake attempted to cover up a wardrobe malfunction during one of his recent performances.

Last week, the “Suit & Tie” singer performed at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee as part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. However, during one of the songs that required him to be wearing a harness, more of his body was left on display than he might have liked.

One person who attended the concert posted a video of Timberlake on TikTok as he is seen pulling his shirt down in an attempt to cover up the bulge in his groin area and the harness pulling on his pants.

The video has since received over seven million views with many people turning to the comments section to compare the event to a Chris Brown concert back in June when he also wore a harness that accidentally highlighted his groin.

Timberlake has not spoken about the viral moment.

The singer’s world tour began in April. He announced the news during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in January shortly after his single “Selfish” was released.

Throughout the last few months, Timberlake has postponed a few of his shows, including one at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey only one hour before the performance was scheduled to start.

At the time, he explained in an Instagram post that he was suffering from an injury that was preventing him from performing. “I’m so disappointed not to see you all, but I’m working to reschedule ASAP,” the post read.

“I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y’all deserve. Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always.”

Timberlake also postponed his tour dates from October 23 to November 2 after he was diagnosed with both bronchitis and laryngitis. He later canceled a show on December 2 in New Orleans due to an ongoing back injury.

Recently it was announced that the “Cry Me a River” singer will be the headlining performer at the Electric Castle festival, which takes place on the grounds of Banffy Castle in Cluj-Napoca, Transylvania — a historical and cultural region in Romania.

The lineup for next year’s festival, which runs from July 16 to 20, also features Queens Of The Stone Age, Justice, Bicep, Sofi Tukker, and Nilüfer Yanya.

Electric Castle marks the first time Timberlake will be performing in Romania and prompted jokes about the location’s storied association with Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula, which took inspiration from the real-life Bran Castle.