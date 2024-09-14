Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate sixth wedding anniversary after welcoming son Jack

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have celebrated their first anniversary as parents.

The singer, 30, and the model, 27, paid tribute to their sixth wedding anniversary on September 13. Hailey took to her Instagram Story on Friday to show off the couple’s intimate celebrations, which included balloons, candles, and a sweet Polaroid picture.

In her first post, the Rhode founder shared a snap of three gold, heart-shaped balloons, which were printed with red hearts and the phrase “Love you” across the front. Another video showed several pink candles surrounded by flowers, as Hailey simply wrote a white heart emoji over the short clip.

Her final post included a Polaroid picture of the couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, sharing a kiss. “Six years,” Hailey captioned the image, along with another white heart emoji and a ring emoji. “Love you baby.”

Their sixth wedding anniversary comes just weeks after Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child together, son Jack Blues Bieber. The “Peaches” singer announced the birth of his son on Instagram on August 23, where he posted a photo of the baby’s foot. “Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber,” Justin captioned the post.

open image in gallery Hailey Bieber shares photos from sixth wedding anniversary with husband Justin Bieber ( Instagram / Hailey Bieber )

In May, the couple announced they were expecting a baby by sharing a sweet vintage-style clip of their vow renewal ceremony, in which Hailey’s baby bump was on full display.

Last year, in honor of their fifth wedding anniversary, the “Baby” singer posted a heartwarming tribute for his wife on Instagram. “To the most precious, my beloved. Five years,” Justin wrote at the time. “You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations.”

“So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being,” he added. “HAPPY FIFTH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

The pair famously met for the first time at one of Justin’s Today show appearances in 2009. Hailey, whose father is actor Stephen Baldwin, went on to spark romance rumors with Justin following his on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez. They made things official when Justin announced their engagement in July 2018.

“Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast,” he captioned his Instagram post, which showed a black and white image of Hailey kissing his cheek. “Listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.”

They tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September that year.

Since then, Justin and Hailey have gone through several ups and downs when it comes to their health. The “Love Yourself” singer has been open with fans about his ongoing health journey after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome – a rare neurological disorder characterized by paralysis of the facial nerve. Meanwhile, Hailey also experienced her own health scare after she was hospitalized in March 2022 due to “stroke-like symptoms” and underwent a procedure to close a hole in her heart.