Justin Bieber announces death of beloved family member

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Bieber is mourning the death of his grandfather, Bruce Dale.

The 31-year-old singer shared an emotional tribute to his grandfather, who died at the age of 80, on Instagram Saturday. The post included a throwback photo from 2009 of the pair, with Bieber’s hands holding onto Dale’s face.

“Papa, I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK!” he wrote. “I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly, you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies.”

Bieber continued the caption by recalling more fond memories with his grandfather and expressing how much he’ll miss him.

“For enduring all of my grandpas heckling for all of your horrible referee calls lmfao...my grandpa wasn’t shy in letting them know that they were being pieces of s****. I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven,” he added. “Until then I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross check call in the corner there, lmfao.”

“I will miss u. I will ache. And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had,” he concluded.

open image in gallery Justin Bieber paid a heartfelt tribute to his grandfather Bruce Dale after his death aged 80. ( LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images )

According to an obituary, Dale, who’s the father of Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, “passed away peacefully” at the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth in Stratford, Ontario, on Thursday.

Along with Mallette, Dale had three other children: Candie Toper, Chris Mallette, and Chris Dale. He was the husband of Diane Dale.

The obituary notes that Bieber is one of Dale’s three grandchildren. Dale also had six grandchildren, including Jack Blues, Bieber and his wife Hailey’s seven-month-old son,

Dale made multiple appearances in Bieber’s work, including in the 2020 Justin Bieber: Seasons docuseries and the 2011 Never Say Never documentary musical.

Dale previously opened up about his relationship with the “Peaches” singer. During an interview at the Stratford Perth Museum in 2018, leading up to the opening of an exhibit in honor of Biber, Dale recalled seeing his grandson “on the stage for the first time.”

“[It] was amazing,” he said. “Grandma and I drove eight hours to get to [Bieber’s] first show, and he didn’t know we were coming.”

When asked why he got so emotional at Bieber’s show, Dale responded: “I don't know. It just happens. I can sit and talk with anybody about anything, but when it comes to talking about him, I just get emotional.”