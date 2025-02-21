Justin Bieber says ‘it’s time to grow up’ in cryptic message online

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Bieber shared a cryptic message about “letting go” just two months after he and Hailey Bieber were rumored to be headed for divorce.

“It’s time to grow up … changing is about letting go. You don’t work to mature … you let go to mature,” he wrote in a February 20 post on his Instagram story.

“The weight isn’t on me to change,” the 30-year-old music artist continued. “The weight is on God. So I give all my insecurities and my fears to him this morning because I know he gladly takes it.

“Asking Jesus to genuinely help me with simply the next step today,” Bieber finished.

open image in gallery Justin Bieber posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story talking about ‘letting go’ ( Getty )

The “Baby” singer’s words were broken up and written like a poem against a white background with a red heart on the side.

In late 2024, speculation surrounding Justin and his wife Hailey stirred on TikTok with many fans arguing the married couple of seven years, who welcomed their first baby together in August, were no longer “getting along.”

Even podcast host Sloan Hooks chimed in, claiming he’d received an anonymous tip that alleged Justin and Hailey weren’t in a good place.

open image in gallery Justin Bieber posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story talking about ‘letting go’ ( Instagram/Justin Bieber )

“I just received a tip about Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, and it doesn’t look like things are going too well,” the TikTok commentator said in a December video.

Hooks went on to point out the couple’s social media activity at the time, including Justin sharing the song “B.E.D” by Jacquees and Hailey posting SZA’s lyric, “But if it’s f*** me, then f*** you,” soon after.

On December 30, Hailey subtly hit back at the ongoing rumors about her marriage with a viral clip on her Instagram story. Her caption read: “Me to all of you on the internet.” The video featured TikTok user (@eyegotthyme) jokingly repeating the line: “You’re not well, and it’s OK.”

A few weeks later, eagle-eyed fans noticed Justin’s Instagram account was no longer following Hailey, prompting immediate concern about the couple once again.

However, amid yet another frenzy about his relationship, Justin claimed he wasn’t the one to unfollow the Rhode founder online. “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” he said.

open image in gallery Rumors of relationship problems between Justin and Hailey Bieber have circled for months ( AFP via Getty Images )

For Valentine’s Day, Justin and Hailey each posted a carousel of images and videos of them giggling and smiling together, seemingly confirming they were still very much so together.

“HAPPY VALENTINES DAY FROM THE BIEBERS,” Justin wrote, while Hailey captioned her slides with heart envelope emojis.

The duo has been spotted out and about in New York City in last few weeks, leaving restaurants and attending a Knicks-Lakers game. On February 18, Justin was seen attending Hailey’s skincare pop-up store opening in Los Angeles.