Finding love in 2025 according to your horoscope

If your love life has been a bit of a letdown this year, don’t stress as thrilling opportunities and exciting new beginnings are just around the corner.

We’ve spoken to astrologer Bex Milford, of Cosmic Cures, who has revealed all the cosmic secrets about what the upcoming year holds for your love life, based on your star sign…

Aries

“If 2024 didn’t deliver the romance you were hoping for, don’t worry, 2025 is ready to shake things up,” says Milford. “This year is packed with cosmic opportunities to put your single days behind you (if that’s what you want!) and embrace the spotlight.”

The astrologer recommends highlighting March 29 in your diary as a big date for your love life.

“The Aries solar eclipse in your sign brings fresh starts and powerful new beginnings,” explains Milford. “This is the universe’s way of saying, ‘It’s time to shine!’ Step out as your most confident, authentic self, and don’t be afraid to embrace bold moves in love.

“Take charge – flirting, dating apps, or even asking someone out IRL are especially favoured around this time.”

Taurus

Get ready Taurus, because 2025 is set to be a year brimming with fun, flirtation and romance, says Milford.

“With eclipses activating the areas of your chart associated with creativity, pleasure, socialising and networking, then your love life has the potential to surprise and delight you in unexpected ways,” predicts the astrologer. “This is your cosmic cue to say yes to spontaneous parties, join that new social group, or reconnect with an old friend who might suddenly catch your eye in a romantic way.”

Gemini

“Start the year shining and shimmering Gemini, as Jupiter – the planet of expansion, abundance and good fortune – journeys through your sign until June 9,” says Milford. “This means the first half of 2025 is a time to put yourself in the spotlight.

“This is a rare period where your charm, confidence and magnetism will be dialled up, attracting admirers like moths to a flame.”

Cancer

Cancers should get ready for a year of exploration and adventure.

“With eclipses lighting up the areas of your chart connected to broadening horizons, spiritual quests and communication, love could come from the most unexpected places,” says Milford. “A fated connection might emerge online, through a course you’re taking, or even while travelling.

“Be open to exploring different cultures, perspectives or ideas – you could find romance by stepping outside your comfort zone.”

Leo

“This coming year invites you to open up and embrace intimacy and transformation, as the eclipses in Virgo and Pisces activate your 8th house of shared resources, deep connections and emotional evolution,” says Milford. “This is a time to seriously consider what vulnerability and trust mean to you in relationships.”

Emotional honesty will be key to building the kind of love that feels profound and life-changing, she adds.

“Whether this means releasing old emotional baggage or allowing someone to truly see the ‘real’ you, the cosmos is urging you to go deeper in your connections,” says the astrologer.

Virgo

Are you ready to redefine your approach to love, relationships and your sense of self? Hopefully, the answer is a resounding yes.

“The eclipses in Pisces and Virgo activate the key areas of your chart associated with the self and partnerships,” says Milford. “These celestial events bring powerful turning points, offering you opportunities to reshape how you connect with others while remaining true to who you are.

“Over the year, you may find yourself letting go of outdated relationship dynamics or fears and stepping into partnerships that align with your evolving identity.”

Libra

2025 brings opportunities to start afresh and embrace meaningful romance, predicts Milford.

“One of the standout moments is the solar eclipse in Aries on March 29, lighting up the area of your chart associated with relationships,” she says. “This potent new moon is connected to the eclipses of 2024 and signifies the close of one chapter in your love life and the bright beginning of another.

“Use this celestial push to set clear intentions about the kind of relationship you want – one that reflects your deepest values.”

Scorpio

Milford encourages Scorpios to say yes to any spontaneous invitations, as they could be the catalysts for thrilling romantic possibilities.

“This is a year brimming with potential, Scorpio, as the eclipses in 2025 light up the area of your chart associated with romance, passion and creativity, as well as your social circles, bringing plenty of chances for meaningful connections,” says the astrologer. “This dynamic cosmic energy invites you to step out of your comfort zone and embrace spontaneity.

“Perhaps you’ll find yourself drawn to someone unexpected in a creative or social setting, or a platonic friendship could spark into something more.”

Sagittarius

“The first half of 2025 is bursting with potential for romance, Sagittarius, as Jupiter, your ruling planet and cosmic cheerleader, continues its journey through Gemini,” says Milford. “This brings the energy of expansion to the area of your chart associated with relationships until early June.

“Take advantage of this transit by putting yourself out there, whether through dating, social events, or even a heart-to-heart with someone you’ve had your eye on.”

Capricorn

“Take a leap of faith in love, Capricorn, as 2025 begins with unpredictable yet exciting energy from Uranus, the planet of change and surprises moving through the area of your chart associated with romance, passion, and creativity,” says Milford. “This transit, which lasts until July 7, urges you to embrace spontaneity in your dating life.

“Whether it’s meeting someone new in unexpected circumstances or stepping outside your comfort zone to try unconventional approaches to love, this period is ideal for exploring what truly excites and inspires you.”

Aquarius

2025 is set to bring deep shifts in your approach to love and intimacy, Aquarius, predicts Milford.

“With the eclipses activating the areas of your life associated with self-worth, intimacy and shared resources, expect a year of emotional growth, transformation, and a deeper understanding of what truly matters to you in relationships,” she says. “This will trigger shifts in how you view love, intimacy, and what you need from a partner, as well as asking you to redefine your sense of self-worth and question what you value most when it comes to romance.”

Pisces

“Ready for a year of exciting change Pisces? The upcoming months will challenge you to rethink the way you approach relationships and love,” says Milford. “With the eclipses in 2025 activating your 1st house (the house of self) and 7th house (the house of partnerships), big shifts are on the horizon.

“You’ll be pushed to redefine your identity and how you relate to others. This is a period of immense personal growth, where you may uncover new desires or step into a more confident version of yourself, especially when it comes to love.”