What stores are open and closed on Juneteenth?
United States Postal Service and banks will be closed today
Today is Juneteenth, an annual holiday across the U.S. that commemorates the abolition of slavery.
June 19 marks the day in 1865 when roughly 2,000 Union Army soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas, with the announcement that enslaved people were now free. The 13th Amendment to the US Constitution, which formally abolished slavery in the U.S., wasn’t passed by Congress until January 31, 1865. It was ratified later that year.
Since today is a federal holiday, all banks will be closed. However, online banking and ATMs will be accessible.
The stock market and the United States Postal Service will also be closed. So, you shouldn’t expect any packages to be delivered to your house today, or for your local post office to be open.
However, many major retailers are remaining open this Thursday, even though it’s a holiday.
From grocery stores to fast food restaurants, here’s what’s open and closed on Juneteenth.
Costco
On its website, Costco has a list of federal holidays it observes every year. However, Juneteenth is not on this list, so the retailer will be open today. Hours vary based on the location.
Target
Target stores will remain open, but hours may vary.
Walmart
The retail giant will be open during its regular hours today. Stores are typically open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
HomeGoods
HomeGoods will be open today and operating during its normal hours.
Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, and Kroger
Most locations will be open today and operating during the stores’ normal hours.
Starbucks
Starbucks stores will also be open today. However, hours depend on each location, so customers can look at the Starbucks app to find out when their nearest store is open.
Dunkin’ Donuts
Dunkin Donuts will be open on Juneteenth. Stores are expected to operate during their normal hours.
Chipotle
Chipotle will keep its doors open today during its normal hours.
Taco Bell
Taco Bell will also be open today during its usual hours, which vary based on the location of each store.
Applebee’s
Applebee’s will be running business as usual today with its doors open.
Texas Roadhouse
Just like most sit-down restaurants, Texas Roadhouse will be open today.
Walgreens
Walgreens is open during its normal hours today. However, the company told USA Today that the pharmacies in Walgreens stores will be closed.
Wendy’s, Burger King, and Chick-fil-A
All three of the fast food chains are open today and expected to operate during their normal hours.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments