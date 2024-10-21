Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Julia Roberts made a rare comment about her husband of more than 20 years Danny Moder, while appearing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 56-year-old actor inducted the Dave Matthews Band into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 19. During the occasion, as reported by Page Six, she shared how she and her husband have listened to the music group for years.

“The first time I ever danced with my husband was almost 25 years ago to a Dave Matthews Band song,” she said. “That was a winning combination as I have been swooning over my husband and this band ever since.”

open image in gallery Julia Roberts attends the premiere of Ticket To Paradise on October 17, 2022 ( Getty Images )

She emphasized her and the cinematographer’s love for the Dave Matthews Band, adding: “We’re not just fans. We are lifelong fans.”

After the crowd cheered in response to her remark, the Pretty Woman star also thanked the band for shaping her life and expressed that she was “deeply honored to be a part of heralding these men.”

Roberts and Moder first tied the knot in 2002, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film, The Mexican. They went on to welcome now 19-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, and a 17-year-old son, Henry.

Although Roberts has opted to keep her family life private, she’s previously gushed over her relationship with her husband and their children. During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morningsin 2022, she shared that being a mom is better than any dream she could have wished for herself.

open image in gallery Danny Moder and Julia Roberts in 2013 ( Getty Images )

“It’s just never consumed me, being an actor,” the Notting Hill star said. “It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true.”

“The life that I’ve built with my husband. The life that we’ve built with our children. That’s the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them,” she continued. “I always think that they all look like me. And then Danny comes home from work, and I go, ‘Oh, you, that’s who they look like.”

At the time, she said that filming her movie Ticket to Paradise for 62 days in Australia was the longest she had ever been away from her family. To pass the time, Roberts and her husband wrote letters to each other, which she plans to one day share with her daughter.

“It’s something Danny and I have always done,” Roberts explained. “The first letter he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day I’ll show it to Hazel and say, ‘That’s what you’re looking for.’”

In July, she celebrated her wedding anniversary by sharing a throwback photo on Instagram of her and her husband kissing. “TWENTY TWO YEARS,” she simply wrote in the caption.