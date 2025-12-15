Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Judi Dench has expressed concern that the proliferation of social media is contributing to a “marked lack of interest in the arts” among younger generations.

The 91-year-old actress voiced her fears ahead of the release of Sky Arts’ Tea With Judi Dench, a one-off special featuring her friend Sir Kenneth Branagh.

Dame Judi reflected on the evolving landscape of performance, stating: “All I can hope is that theatre has evolved. With the onset of social media and, I believe, a marked lack of interest in the arts, I fear that the younger generations won’t have the benefit or interest in the theatre like we all had.”

Offering guidance to those embarking on an acting career today, the former James Bond star advised: “Firstly, there is no point being an actor unless you’ve got enormous energy.”

In Tea With Judi Dench , the veteran actress chats about her life and career with fellow actor Sir Kenneth. ( Getty Images for BFI )

“The audience have paid to see a particular production, and it is our duty to tell the story to the best of our ability.

“I remember playing Ophelia at the Old Vic when the Asian flu epidemic was rife and coming on and crying all the way through one scene early on in the play.

“I was told off severely after the scene and reminded that the audience had come to see Hamlet without the extra bits added from me.

“If you can’t perform if you are not well, let your understudy go on.”

In Tea With Judi Dench, the veteran actress chats about her life and career with fellow actor Sir Kenneth.

Asked if there was anything she wished she could revisit in her career, Dame Judi said: “I would revisit any role of Shakespeare that I have played, as I feel I never explored it entirely by the end of the run.

“As my passion is Shakespeare and his plays, I would welcome the challenge to play any part in any play – anything opposite Ken Branagh.”

In 2022, Dame Judi and Sir Kenneth jointly received the Freedom of Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare, for their contributions to promoting his work on stage and screen.

Tea With Judi Dench airs on December 22 on Sky Arts, Freeview and streaming service Now.