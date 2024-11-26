Judi Dench left horrified after being gifted a red thong for Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Judi Dench has revealed the gifts she would least like to receive from a loved one this Christmas.

The Oscar winner, 89, who recently hinted her film career may be over after 60 years, can be seen sneaking down to open her presents on Christmas morning without her family in a new charity campaign.

Dench is left shocked and confused by each gift that she unwraps as each present somewhat misses the mark despite the buyer’s best efforts.

After unwrapping the first present, the Skyfall star looks aghast to discover a racy red thong beneath the paper, declaring: “Red is not my colour”.

Next, Dench – who suffers from age-related macular degeneration of her eyes – tears open a pair of roller blades, admitting she’s always been more of an ice skater.

Lastly, the award winner looks to the camera with dismay as she opens up a pink bedazzled dustpan and brush, which she promptly hurls into the pile of disregarded presents on the floor.

Dench stars in the Christmas campaign to raise awareness of the international disaster relief charity ShelterBox.

Rather than spend money on presents that may not hit the mark, the organisation is encouraging people to give to charity and buy a gift that makes a difference instead.

ShelterBox specialises in emergency shelter and other essential household items for families whose homes have been damaged or destroyed by disaster, conflict or climate crisis.

Donors can purchase virtual gifts for those affected, including life-changing items like shelters, thermal blankets and cooking sets to help families stay warm and fed.

Dench said of the charity: “That’s what I love about ShelterBox. Aid items like tents, thermal blankets, and water filters are tangible. They make a difference.”

Judi Dench stars in a new Christmas campaign encouraging thoughtful gift giving ( ShelterBox )

She continued: “The number of people [120 million] uprooted from their homes worldwide has never been higher and the need for emergency shelter has never been more urgent.”

ShelterBox is currently responding with emergency shelter in Gaza and supporting displaced people across the world in locations including the Philippines, Lebanon, Mozambique, Somalia, Chad, Cameroon, and Yemen.

Kirsty Alexander, Head of Supporter Engagement at ShelterBox said: “We’re incredibly lucky that Dame Judi has supported ShelterBox for many years, and was such a good sport in helping us make this little film.

“It’s been a joy to work with her on a project that combines humour with a heartfelt message."