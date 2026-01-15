5 new podcasts to listen to this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Podcasting, if done right, can be a very valuable educational tool.

1. Pop Syllabus

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Pop culture

At the heart of most cultural trends, moments and conversations shaping how we live, you will find TV writer and culture critic Christiana Mbakwe Medina, deconstructing the zeitgeist, and answering the big questions.

Before the launch of her new podcast and newsletter Pop Syllabus, Mbakwe Medina – a former co-host on the What Now? podcast with comedian and writer Trevor Noah – has always navigated conversations about pop culture with ease, whether it was on her e-zine The Tip, blog Christiana Rants, or even as a staff writer on The Daily Show.

In the first episode, Mbakwe Medina is joined by Amy Larocca, journalist and author of How to Be Well: Navigating Our Self-Care Epidemic, One Dubious Cure at a Time.

The pair unpack the power of the wellness industry and its dark side, discussing why it’s inevitable for women in the Western world to get into wellness from adolescence – it’s what Larocca experienced – the deep vulnerability of motherhood, origins of self-care, boutique doctor’s offices [personalised high-end healthcare], and the anxieties that come with perimenopause.

Using the content of Larocca’s book, data and thoughtful research, Mbakwe Medina keeps the conversation pointed, pragmatic, and purposeful.

If you want to be a student of oral history, classes taught from a critical lens are now in session.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. Unmissables: Explosive Lies

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: True crime

What happens when loyalty meets a lie worth millions?

In a new Global six-part narrative podcast series, Unmissables: Explosive Lies, broadcaster Alice Levine takes listeners on a shocking journey exploring how a scam cost many people their lives.

Using in-depth reporting, archive material, and exclusive interviews, Explosive Lies exposes how salesman Jim McCormick convinced powerful people that a black plastic gadget could sniff out bombs using “electromagnetic energy” in real conflict zones.

After 9/11 and the panic it invoked, governments across the world paid up to $60,000 for a device that was originally a novelty $20 golf-ball finder.

It helped McCormick build a fortune, until the truth finally came out – and it also threatened to bring down his best friend of 40 years, Steve (his surname is not mentioned on the podcast to protect his identity).

In the first episode, Levine introduces Steve, who is arrested from his home in Merseyside for being “implicated in a serious crime”.

If you are obsessed with narrative fiction, you will feast on Unmissables: Explosive Lies.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)3. Parenting Hell

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Family

With hundreds of parenting podcasts that promise wisdom and perfect routines, Parenting Hell continues to chart a more honest, disarmingly funny course on family life.

The most recent episode, “The Wheels Have Come Off”, leans fully into the chaos of parenting in the digital age – where aspirations meet reality, and reality usually wins.

Co-host Josh Widdicombe reflects on his imminent cover shoot in Runner’s World magazine and his panic to get “in shape”, alongside his mounting frustrations with scooters, school shoes and the looming dread of a first ski trip – with children in tow.

Comedian and presenter Rob Beckett acts as a quick-witted yet grounding foil for the conversation, cutting through Widdicombe’s spirals with blunt reassurance and a steady stream of sharp, observational humour.

Their rapport is effortless, built on the shared understanding that most parental “wins” are temporary at best.

The ultra-laid-back podcast has now begun filming these candid exchanges to keep pace with the rise of video podcasts. The format only sharpens its appeal: recorded remotely in their homes, it feels unfiltered, warm and cheerfully humble.

Parenting Hell proves that sometimes, simply articulating life’s absurdity is enough to make it manageable.

(By Lara Owen)

4. Master Your Confidence

Streaming platform: Audible

Genre: Wellbeing

Many of us envy those people who seem unflappable and comfortable in their own skin, but being confident is a skill we can all learn, according to Maya Raichoora.

She has worked with elite athletes and business leaders and believes you can train your brain just as you train your body, visualising a more confident version of yourself and then making it a reality.

Raichoora, a London-based mental fitness and visualisation coach, says ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease, damaged her confidence but she learned how to rebuild it.

She shares that knowledge in a six-part series which aims to build self-esteem and internal strength which endures without needing the validation of others.

In the first episode, listeners are encouraged to close their eyes and visualise a more confident version of themselves as the first step towards making that a reality.

It’s a calming listen, and, focused on Raichoora’s soothing voice with her own inspiring story, makes the goal seem more achievable.

(By Beverley Rouse)

Spotlight on…

5. The Problem With…

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Culture and society

On this week’s episode of The Problem With…, host James Smith sits down with entrepreneur Lara Acosta – cited as the world’s #1 female creator on LinkedIn – to explore the common mistakes that people make with personal branding.

In this insightful episode, Acosta advises those looking to make money online to check their ego at the door and to focus relentlessly on the value that they are bringing.

In an increasingly saturated space, she explains what truly cuts through the noise and creates meaningful impact for audiences, followers and customers alike.

The LinkedIn powerhouse shares practical advice on leveraging your unique story and skills in a way that resonates with others, stressing that success comes from being useful, not just interesting.

Together, the pair talk about the power of strong hooks, effective storytelling, reputation-building, and how to turn attention into sustainable income revenues in a clear and concise way.

Their useful conversation also sheds an interesting light their own personal experiences of imposter syndrome and reluctancy to raise rates, and highlights how this can often be a barrier for growth.

If you are looking to grow an online audience, to fine-tune your personal branding and to reach your fullest potential on online platforms this year, give this informative episode a listen.

(By Camilla Foster)