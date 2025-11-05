Jonathan Bailey named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025.

The Wicked star was named this year’s recipient of the title on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, taking the crown from The Office star John Krasinski, who received the award in 2024.

“It’s a huge honour,” Bailey, 37, told People. “Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd.”

Joking about the announcement, Bailey told Fallon he had only told his dog Benson before the public reveal.

On the show, the host revealed two versions of the magazine cover — one showing Bailey standing chest-deep in the sea, and another featuring him holding his dog Benson.

The English actor rose to global popularity through his portrayal of Lord Anthony in Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton and went on to take the role of Prince Fiyero in Wicked (2024). He is set to reprise the role in the forthcoming sequel, Wicked: For Good, which opens on 21 November.

Bailey also earned a 2024 Emmy nomination for his role in the limited series Fellow Travelers, and starred in the summer 2025 blockbuster Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Bailey said he first learned he had been chosen at the start of 2025, while appearing in a production of Shakespeare’s Richard II.

“The only thing madder than doing Richard II was to be invited into this,” he said. “And also in 2025, I’m sort of thrilled that People magazine has invited someone in, to bestow this honor on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man.”

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025 ( Instagram/People Magazine )

When asked whether he expected to be treated differently after receiving the title, he replied: “I f***ing hope so.”

Bailey told People that he's known he wanted to be an actor since he was five and his grandmother took him to see a production of the musical Oliver! Within two years he had achieved that dream, preforming with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Bailey, who is the first openly gay actor to receive the Sexiest Man Alive title, has spoken frequently about LGBT+ visibility in the industry. He founded The Shameless Fund, which supports LGBT+ organisations in the UK, and said the work felt more urgent than ever.

“I know the LGBT+ sector is under immense threat at the moment,” he said. “So it’s been amazing to meet people who have the expertise and see potential that I could have only dreamed of.”

Bailey’s Wicked costars shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate his win, with costar Cynthia Erivo declaring that the title was simply the world finding out what she had “known all along”.

Bailey’s selection also marks the 40th anniversary of the magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive series, which began in 1985. Past winners include Michael B. Jordan, Chris Evans, and George Clooney.

Past winners have occasionally divided opinion, but Bailey’s win seems to have united social media.

“First time in forever I’ve seen social media united in saying People magazine finally got sexiest man right. Jonathan Bailey your people’s prince title remains undisputed,” said one person on X.

“Jonathan Bailey is the sexiest man alive and all is right in the world,” wrote another.