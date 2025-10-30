JoJo Maman Bébé is a firm family favourite, renowned for its high-quality clothing and joyful toys. The maternity and childrenswear brand caters for pregnancy through to new parenthood and the early years up to age nine. Think shopping for stylish maternity wear, perusing products for babies to explore the world through messy play and imagination, and preparing for special occasions like birthdays and Christmas.

This festive season, the high street stalwart has hundreds of offerings to suit all budgets. You might be preparing to celebrate a baby's first Christmas , looking for classic partywear or seeking an extra-special soft toy . Spanning across everything for the festive countdown, stocking fillers and showstopping big presents, JoJo Maman Bébé has all celebratory angles covered.

From fun-filled advent calendars to matching family outfits , the Christmas magic continues with books, puzzles, plushies, wooden toys and more. There are playsets to pop under the tree, push along toys for taking those first steps, comforters to cuddle on Christmas Day, and tartan and tulle festive outfits.

Whether you’re a parent, grandparent or family friend playing Santa, look no further than JoJo Maman Bébé’s Christmas shop for the perfect gift.

Matching festive family outfits

Nothing says festive merriment like matching Christmas outfits for all the family. You’ll find a wide range of fair isle jumpers and jolly pyjamas to choose from, in sizes for men , women , kids up to age nine and babies from birth to three.

The Burgundy Red Santa & Snow Christmas Fair Isle Jumper (from £33, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ) showcases gingerbread figures, a snowy scene and Santa’s sleigh. Meanwhile, the Blue Fair Ground Christmas Fair Isle Jumper (from £33, Jojojomamanbebe.co.uk ) is a happy pick featuring Santa having fun at a festive fair. As well as colourful knits for men , women and children , you can shop matching jumper and leggings sets for babies .

Vibrant pyjamas are synonymous with Santa season, with the Christmas Stripe Jersey Collar Pyjamas (from £23, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ) well worth a look for matching cosiness. The 100 per cent cotton pyjamas have merry Christmas motifs including stars, wreaths and stockings. These pyjamas are ideal for getting excited on Christmas Eve and there are variations for mums , dads, grandparents, and children .

Baby’s first Christmas

Baby’s first Christmas is a precious time for the whole family, with dedicated outfits, toys and keepsake mementos to explore. Pop your baby in the My First Christmas Sleepsuit (£23, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ) for cute photo opportunities. The 100 per cent cotton piece is soft for baby snuggling and its candy cane trim adds extra sweetness.

Made from the same cosy high-quality material, the Red Tartan My First Christmas Sleepsuit (£24, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ) has a collar and colourful red, blue and green check pattern. Following this milestone theme, shop a My First Christmas Stocking (£18, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ), Red Reindeer Bib (£7, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ) or Little Pudding Sleeping Bag (£32, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ) ahead of the big day.

Joyful toys and creative play

The Christmas shop has stocking fillers galore. Discover a fabric Christmas book (£16, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ) for storytime or The Gruffalo Pocket Set (£22, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ) to act out scenes with favourite characters. There’s a Doctor’s Playset (£38, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ) for imaginative role play. Or, act out a self-care regime with the Spa and Pamper Playset (£34, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ), featuring a toiletries bag and mirror, face roller, scalp massager and even a pretend-play cleanser with interactive pump.

A soft toy is always a special gift lasting for years to come, and the JoJo Maman Bébé plushies range includes much-loved characters like Peter Rabbit , Paddington Bear and The Gruffalo .

For the ultimate showstopper to unwrap on Christmas morning, the Camden Wooden Play Kitchen (£160, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ) conjures up culinary creativity. Available in white or sage green, it’s made of sturdy wood and boasts incredible attention to detail including an oven, hob, microwave and sink. Coming with kitchenware too, budding chefs will have hours of fun whipping up a meal for family members on Christmas Day. There’s also a Camden Wooden Fridge Freezer (£100, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ), complete with temperature dials and fridge magnets to match.

Christmas partywear picks

Get set for partywear season with Jojo Maman Bébé’s Christmas range. The girls’ Red Christmas Friends Appliqué Tulle Party Dress (from £34, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk) is a classic for festive occasions. Adorned with motifs including a reindeer, star and Christmas tree, it has polka dot details, a gold glittery waistband and the ideal skirt for twirling and dancing at Christmas parties. Pair with glittery hair clips and ballet shoes for partywear perfection.

The Red Embroidered Check Christmas Shirt (from £23, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ) exudes festive joy for kids, with sizes available from six months to age seven. The soft cotton shirt is embellished with Santa, Christmas trees, and more, and would work well worn with the Navy Blue Slim Cord Trousers (from £21, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ).

For more festive partywear picks, check out the Tartan Dungarees & Top Set for babies (from £36, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ) , Green High Neck Checked Womens’ Dress (£65, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ) and the Green Check Party Dress With Broderie Collar (from £40, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk ).

