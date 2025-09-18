Great British Bake Off winner quits OnlyFans to focus on ‘new chapter’
John Whaite said that his ‘life has shifted in a way I couldn’t have predicted’
Former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite has announced that he’s leaving OnlyFans to focus on his baking career.
Whaite, who won the third season of Great British Bake Off and later appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, joined the adult content site earlier this year, but has since admitted he’s neglected his talents.
The star, 35, announced on Instagram that he is shifting his attention to the brownie business that he runs with his husband Paul Atkins.
Whaite wrote: “I’m leaving OnlyFans. Life has shifted in a way I couldn’t have predicted – Ruff Puff Bakehouse and Ruff Puff Brownies have taken up so much of my time, but in the best possible way.
“They’ve reminded me of a talent I’d neglected, and given me a new respect for the craft that first set me on this path all those years ago.
Whaite added that working alongside his team has made him realise that his “value isn’t in muscles or body image” but “building, baking, and sharing” instead.
“This isn’t the end of something, it’s the start of a new chapter – one rooted in passion, creativity, and community. And I couldn’t be more ready,” he continued. “To all the OnlyFans fans and peers - thank you for the support along the way. I wish you all well and much success.”
Whaite’s post has since been flooded with support from friends and fans. Actor and chef Lisa Faulkner wrote: “I love you John Whaite.”
“You’re amazing,” said fellow baker Jane Dunn.
Meanwhile, pastry chef Nicola Lamb added: “Ruff puff forever.”
Whaite signed up to OnlyFans after Steph McGovern’s Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch, which he made regular appearances on, was cancelled in 2023.
He said in an interview at the time: “Since leaving the TV industry, I decided to focus on business. Now I run two fairly successful and exciting businesses.
“One sells brownies and cookies while the other is a meatier enterprise. If you want to buy my sweet treats, head to Ruff Puff Brownies and if you want to buy my meat, head to my OnlyFans page.”
The chef made Strictly history in 2021 as one half of the BBC show’s first ever same-sex male couple alongside professional dancer Johannes Radebe. The pair reached the final together.
