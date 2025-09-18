Great British Bake Off winner quits OnlyFans to focus on ‘new chapter’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite has announced that he’s leaving OnlyFans to focus on his baking career.

Whaite, who won the third season of Great British Bake Off and later appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, joined the adult content site earlier this year, but has since admitted he’s neglected his talents.

The star, 35, announced on Instagram that he is shifting his attention to the brownie business that he runs with his husband Paul Atkins.

Whaite wrote: “I’m leaving OnlyFans. Life has shifted in a way I couldn’t have predicted – Ruff Puff Bakehouse and Ruff Puff Brownies have taken up so much of my time, but in the best possible way.

open image in gallery Whaite runs his baking business alongside husband Paul Atkins ( PA )

“They’ve reminded me of a talent I’d neglected, and given me a new respect for the craft that first set me on this path all those years ago.

Whaite added that working alongside his team has made him realise that his “value isn’t in muscles or body image” but “building, baking, and sharing” instead.

“This isn’t the end of something, it’s the start of a new chapter – one rooted in passion, creativity, and community. And I couldn’t be more ready,” he continued. “To all the OnlyFans fans and peers - thank you for the support along the way. I wish you all well and much success.”

Whaite’s post has since been flooded with support from friends and fans. Actor and chef Lisa Faulkner wrote: “I love you John Whaite.”

“You’re amazing,” said fellow baker Jane Dunn.

Meanwhile, pastry chef Nicola Lamb added: “Ruff puff forever.”

open image in gallery Johannes Radebe and John Whaite on ‘Strictly' ( BBC )

Whaite signed up to OnlyFans after Steph McGovern’s Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch, which he made regular appearances on, was cancelled in 2023.

He said in an interview at the time: “Since leaving the TV industry, I decided to focus on business. Now I run two fairly successful and exciting businesses.

“One sells brownies and cookies while the other is a meatier enterprise. If you want to buy my sweet treats, head to Ruff Puff Brownies and if you want to buy my meat, head to my OnlyFans page.”

The chef made Strictly history in 2021 as one half of the BBC show’s first ever same-sex male couple alongside professional dancer Johannes Radebe. The pair reached the final together.