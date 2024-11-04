Broadcaster John Stapleton says he’s ‘learning to live’ with Parkinson’s

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

John Stapleton has opened up about his experience of living with Parkinson’s disease.

The broadcaster, 78, who is known for presenting programmes including Newsnight, Panorama and GMTV’s News Hour, revealed his diagnosis on BBC One’s Morning Live last month.

Parkinson’s is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. Often, the disease can become more severe over time.

Speaking to The Mirror, Stapleton said: “You can’t escape these things as you grow older, these kinds of developments are sort of inevitable.

“You learn to live with it, get on with it and try to be as positive as you can,” he added.

The broadcast also revealed he has weekly sessions with a speech therapist, walks 5,000 steps a day and has joined an exercise class designed specifically for sufferers of the condition.

Announcing his diagnosis on Morning Live in October, Stapleton said: “Speaking is how I’ve earned my living for the best part of 50 years.

open image in gallery John Stapleton has said he’s ‘learning to live’ with Parkinson’s ( BBC )

“It’s very frustrating sometimes, particularly if people are constantly saying to you, sorry, what did you say? And you have to repeat yourself time and time and time again.”

While discussing his condition, the broadcaster revealed his mother also had Parkinson’s and he is now experiencing similar mobility problems to her.

“I witnessed my mother’s decline from this lively, ebullient, outgoing lady to a lady who is fairly fragile,” he said.

“One of the practical problems she faced initially was her inability to do things like open a can of beans or peel a potato.”

The broadcaster added he wants to “remain as independent” as he can for “as long as I possibly can” and remain living in his own home rather than a care facility for the foreseeable future.

Stapleton explained he would use a starlift if necessary but is reluctant to go into care, although he’s a “realist” about the fact this might be necessary as his condition worsens.

open image in gallery TV-AM presenters Nick Owen, Anne Diamond, Stapleton and Wincey Willis in the studio in 1984 ( PA )

Looking forward to the future, he continued: “The fact that I’ve had an early diagnosis, the fact that I’ve seen what happened to my mother firsthand is all a big bonus in many ways. It enables me to look at it practically, realistically and plan sensibly for the future.

“I’m fairly pragmatic about the prospect of this getting worse,” he added. “I try to remain positive, because what’s the point of not being [positive].”

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to Stapleton following his announcement. “One of the finest broadcasters in my lifetime, sad to hear this and sending best wishes,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“A brilliant broadcaster,” another fan added.