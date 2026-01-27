Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Mulaney takes pride in caring for his wife Olivia Munn’s family.

During Monday’s episode of comedian Mike Birbiglia’s Working It Out podcast, Mulaney chatted about his current “Mister Whatever” tour and his relationship with Munn and her extended family.

“So Olivia has a large — she’s Vietnamese, and she has a large Vietnamese family in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, of which I am one of the significant financial contributors,” the Big Mouth actor said. “For the first 39 years of my life, I supported zero Vietnamese people — probably none — and now I have 10 on the books.”

Mulaney continued, explaining how proud he was to be able to use his success to help others, given that he never needed to financially support his own parents because of their careers as lawyers.

“With parents of some success, you can’t really do anything for them. And it brings me great joy to help out, to help and do fun things for Olivia’s family,” he said, noting that the Your Friends & Neighbors actor’s mother and other relatives are mostly Vietnamese refugees.

open image in gallery Comedian John Mulaney gushed on a recent episode of the ‘Working It Out’ podcast about how he is able to help his wife’s family ( Getty )

open image in gallery Mulaney and Munn have been married for two years and share a four-year-old son named Malcolm ( AFP via Getty Images )

Birbiglia then asked Mulaney if he thinks his money negatively affects his relationship with her family, wondering if they might only care about his bank account instead of his qualities as a person.

The comedian responded that he never has to wonder what Munn’s family is thinking because they are always blunt. “There’s no wonder. In the back of the mind? You mean the front of the voice? The front of the voice — the words coming out of their mouth?” Mulaney said.

In July 2024, Mulaney and Munn tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a friend’s house in New York, in which the only people at the ceremony were reportedly the couple’s now four-year-old son, Malcolm, and a witness to sign their marriage license. They later welcomed a daughter, Méi June Mulaney, born in September 2024 via surrogate.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2021 after Mulaney ended his relationship with Anna Marie Tendler, his wife of six years. The couple was first spotted in June of that year; however, they went through pains to keep their romance out of the public eye. In September 2021, Mulaney confirmed that Munn was expecting their first child during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“I packed a lot into this… is it September now?” Mulaney revealed to Meyers at the time. “I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife… Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.”

He continued: “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”