John Goodman shows off 200-pound weight loss at Smurfs premiere

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Goodman has flaunted his figure at the Smurfs movie premiere after losing 200 pounds in recent years.

The Roseanne actor, 73, attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new Smurfs movie Sunday, wearing a navy blue suit complete with a white-collared shirt, patterned tie, and brown dress shoes.

Goodman, who voices Papa Smurf in the upcoming film, flashed a huge grin at photographers.

Weighing nearly 400 pounds at his heaviest, according to the New York Post, Goodman has lost about 200 pounds using various methods. He first flaunted a slimmer look in 2023 on the red carpet at the 62nd Monte-Carlo TV festival.

The Conners star first began his weight loss journey in 2007 at 392 pounds and made the decision to stop drinking.

open image in gallery Goodman had cut sugar from his diet and exercised six out of seven days of the week with assistance from a health coach ( Getty Images )

“I'd get off of Roseanne every spring. I'd lose 60 pounds every spring [but] I'd gain it back and then some, every year,” he told David Letterman in 2011. “It’s going to be an ongoing process for the rest of my life.”

The actor went on to hire a health coach, which led to changes like cutting sugar from his diet and working out six days per week.

open image in gallery John Goodman flashed a huge grin at the 'Smurfs' premiere ( Getty Images for Paramount Pictu )

In a 2017 interview with ABC, Goodman said he would previously go through periods of weight loss, only to reward himself with “a six-pack or whatever and just go back to old habits.”

“This time, I wanted to do it slowly,” he said at the time. “Move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore.”

One year later, he revealed in an interview with AARP that he considered the key to his successful weight loss to be “portion control.”

“I was just shoving everything into my mouth,” he said. “But I don’t want to be an example to anybody when the weight comes thundering back on — when I start eating Crisco out of the can with a spoon and a side of confectioner’s sugar.”

Goodman’s latest red carpet appearance comes a few days after he revealed that he had not spoken to his former on-screen wife, Roseanne Barr, in almost a decade.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, Goodman revealed the status of his relationship with Barr when asked if he had connected with her over the end of the Roseanne spin-off, The Connors.

“No. I’d rather doubt if she wants to talk to me,” Goodman said. “We haven’t talked for about seven or eight years.”

When asked if the silence between them made it hard to do The Conners, Goodman said: “No. We got a good cast, and everybody stands out.”

Goodman was also asked about working with Barr in those early days of the sitcom, saying: “We hit it off from jump street. She made me laugh, and I made her laugh, and wow, it was so much fun. We’d get so many viewers for the show back then — 20, 30 million people.”

“Things are so different now, but it was a special time,” he added.