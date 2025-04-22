John Cena says he was ‘bullied’ by WWE fans into getting a hair transplant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Cena candidly revealed he recently got a hair transplant after facing mockery over his balding scalp online.

During an April 21 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the 47-year-old pro wrestler, who took home the championship title during WWE’s Wrestlemania 41 on Saturday night, directed attention to his hairline.

“It’s coming in,” he said. “I listen to you idiots, I do.

“There’s another headline for you: hair transplant. There is no shame in that. I have a problem, I try to fix it,” Cena continued. “I’m not going to tell you who did it because I’m still waiting for it to get better. Once it’s better and I get the long flowing locks, I’ll be like, ‘Go to this guy.’”

On how the procedure worked, Cena explained: “You have to take the ones from the side and plug them in on top. It just takes a while to come in. It’s coming in. Hopefully, in a couple of months, it looks better.”

Cena then opened up about his decision to undergo the surgical procedure.

open image in gallery John Cena admits he got a hair transplant after fans bullied him about balding ( Getty )

“I just saw so many bald spots signs,” he said. “Your hair falls out because the new ones have to grow, so the old ones fall out. I had it in November, that’s when I became half a skinhead.”

Speaking to the studio audience, Cena joked: “By the way, thank you for being so aware of my needs and emotions because you guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can’t control.”

The athlete gave an example of the comments he’s received: “You don’t look good enough out there.”

“This isn’t cool,” he continued. “You guys aren’t cool to me. I’m in the Rumble trying to win, you’re like, ‘Man has a bald spot.’

“That’s not fair. I can’t control that. It happens to seven out of 10 dudes,” he went on.

open image in gallery The wrestler says his hair line is getting full now months after the procedure was done ( Getty Images )

“One of you sons of b****es could’ve pulled me to the side. But no, in unison, you chant and make me feel small and embarrass me. Y’all don’t know what that’s like. That is straight-up bullying and not cool. Thank you for bullying me into getting surgical hair replacement. That’s how far y’all pushed me.”

The Peacemaker actor isn’t the only male A-lister to openly admit to getting a hair transplant. Others include actor James Nesbitt, soccer star Wayne Rooney, and comedian Jimmy Carr.

Nesbitt went as far as saying the transplant helped him secure better acting roles.

“Career-wise, it had an impact; in terms of the range of leading roles I've had since then, it's probably helped,” he told the Radio Times in 2011.

He said: “I was very happy to be open about it.”