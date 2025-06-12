Joe Marler says he took mental health issues out on heavily pregnant wife

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England rugby union star Joe Marler has revealed he endured debilitating mental health issues, which led to him taking his “rage and anger” out on his heavily pregnant wife, Daisy.

After calling time on his playing career in November 2024, Marler opened up about the severe depression he suffered in 2018.

The 34-year-old made his England debut in 2012, winning 95 England caps over his career. Marler played his last game for Harlequins against Bristol Bears just 48 hours after announcing his retirement.

Speaking to The iPaper, Marler said his depression led to struggles getting out of bed each day. “Me constantly crying on the way to work, stuff like that,” he explained.

The Harlequins prop admitted he would direct his emotions, which manifested into “rage and anger” out on Daisy, his wife of eight years, with whom he shares four children: Pixie, Maggie, Felix, and Jasper.

“She was heavily pregnant at the time, and I would wreck the house,” Marler recalled. “It was like, f***, I’m actually destroying all that’s good around me.”

Marler subsequently sought out professional mental health support and was surprised to discover the source of his emotions. “I always thought it was the rugby, like a rugby burnout issue,” he explained. “But it turned out it wasn’t. There was more to it than that.”

Joe Marler has revealed he suffered life-altering mental health problems that saw him take ‘rage’ out on his pregnant wife ( Getty Images )

The former rugby star, who wrote a book about his treatment journey, Loose Head, in 2020, admitted he was initially scared to publicly discuss his mental health struggles.

“But it was almost cathartic to put it out there and for it to resonate with people,” he said. “Then you go, I’m not alone. It’s also like the world doesn’t revolve around you, mate.”

He continued: “Like everyone has the same f***ing problems to some degree or other but the more we talk about it as men, particularly, the better it gets. It’s okay to be vulnerable.”

Marler has most recently been announced as part of the line-up for the celebrity version of the BBC’s hit reality competition The Traitors alongside the likes of QI host Stephen Fry and Olympian Tom Daley.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.