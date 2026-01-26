Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Manganiello and his fiancée, Caitlin O’Connor, are saying goodbye to the Hollywood sign in favor of the Keystone State.

Magic Mike star Manganiello, 49, and the Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty actor O’Connor, 36, revealed last month that they were leaving Los Angeles after 20 years, deciding to relocate to Mount Lebanon — a suburb of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — where they both grew up.

“The crime in Los Angeles is at an all-time high,” O’Connor said in an interview with Fox News Digital. “We were thinking about it for a long time, and the right house happened to come up. We went to look at it in Pittsburgh, and it was perfect for us.”

“Also, L.A. is no longer the entertainment capital of the world,” she continued, noting to the publication that auditions no longer take place in Hollywood.

“For the most part, everything is on Zoom. A lot of premieres happen in New York. There are studios being built in New Jersey, and things are moving overseas. Many projects are being filmed overseas, even by professionals who have worked in L.A. on set their whole lives. The industry has moved. It’s no longer there.”

open image in gallery Caitlin O’Connor explained that due to Hollywood becoming more remote-friendly, she and her fiancée Joe Manganiello decided to relocate to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, near their hometowns ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Manganiello and O’Connor have been dating since 2023 and announced their engagement in October 2025 ( Getty Images )

O’Connor also talked about what it was like to experience seasons again, particularly the cold and snowy winters southern California does not typically have.

“Our first night here, we woke up to the season’s first snow,” she said. “It was beautiful, but Joe had to go out and shovel snow. We didn’t have a snowblower yet. That was actually my Christmas gift to him. But he was out there for two and a half hours. I fell more in love with him, seeing him out there for almost three hours shoveling snow.”

The couple’s move came a few months after their October 2025 engagement announcement, following a two-year dating period. Both shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts, sharing a photo of themselves alongside their chihuahua, Bubbles.

“June 24th, 2025,” the posts were captioned with the date of their engagement.

While O’Connor has never been married, prior to starting their relationship, Manganiello was married to Sofia Vergara for seven years before announcing their split in July 2023.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”