The pub run by supermodel Jodie Kidd has temporarily closed its doors after staff faced both verbal and physical abuse.

Kidd’s pub, The Half Moon in Kidford, West Sussex, will be closed for three days this week to give staff a break following a series of incidents.

“We’ve worked hard to create more than just a pub – we’ve built a home,” the pub’s spokesperson wrote on Instagram. “A place for people to come together, enjoy good times, and make memories.”

“While we know we won’t be to everyone’s taste, it saddens us that in recent weeks we as a Team have faced abuse – both verbal and physical,” the post continued. “We’d like to remind everyone that behind The Half Moon is a team of people who care deeply about what we do. We are human.”

The pub said that its staff are “driven by passion, love, and integrity” and requested that customers show them respect in return.

They added that if a customer ever wishes to complain, they should do so in a “calm, constructive, and polite way”.

open image in gallery Jodie Kidd purchased the pub in 2017 ( PA )

In a separate post, The Half Moon confirmed that their core staff will be taking time to “rest and recharge” on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week before reopening on Thursday 25 September.

Fans commented on the posts and sent their best wishes to the pub staff. “That’s awful to hear that! You are all amazing! The best pub you will ever find,” said one person.

Another wrote: “That’s really sad to read. We love you guys.”

A third added: “Literally the most wonderful place, looking forward to seeing you again on Friday night if not before.”

The Independent has contacted Kidd’s representatives for further comment.

open image in gallery Kidd’s pub allowed core staff to ‘rest and recharge’ after a series of incidents ( PA )

Kidd purchased the pub, which is a 15th-century Grade II listed building, in 2017. “The Half Moon has been my therapy,” she said in 2019. “It’s changed my whole demeanour.”

The establishment has been positively praised since Kidd took charge. Earlier this year, the Queen’s brother and food critic, Tom Parker Bowles, wrote in the Daily Mail: “The Half Moon Inn has all you want from your village local – stone floors old wooden beams, roaring fire, vast terrace with kitchen and lovely beer garden.”