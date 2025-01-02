What was ‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein’s net worth?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jocelyn Wildenstein, the Swiss socialite nicknamed “Catwoman” because of her intense, animal-esque plastic surgery, has died at age 84.

According to her partner Lloyd Klein, Wildenstein, born Jocelyne Périsset, died on New Year’s Eve in Paris. The couturier confirmed her cause of death was pulmonary embolism in a statement sent to People. The celebrity had been diagnosed with phlebitis, the inflammation of a vein in the leg, which is what led to the artery blockage in her lungs.

“Because of her phlebitis, the legs were very, very swollen, and the blood was blocked, and there was no oxygen in the brain,” Klein told the outlet, explaining how he and Wildenstein had planned to take a nap before going out on December 31.

“When I wake up, I said, ‘Jocelyn, we have to wake up, we have to get dressed,’ and she was cold and she was dead,” he continued.

Wildenstein’s death came as a massive shock to Klein, who’d known her for over 21 years. “We were at the Ritz two days ago. We were having dinner. Before that, we had come for Fashion Week at Chanel. Everything was good, everything was good,” he noted.

It wasn’t just Wildenstein’s feline-like appearance that intrigued the masses throughout her adult life. The self-proclaimed art dealer was also highly-regarded for her hefty divorce settlement of $2.5 billion, which she reportedly blew through, leaving her living paycheck to paycheck in the last few months of her life.

open image in gallery Jocelyn Wildenstein suffered from pulmonary embolism caused by phlebitis at the time of her death ( Getty Images for Honey Birdette )

In 1978, she married her first and only husband, Alec Wildenstein, a famous French art dealer who died from prostate cancer in 2008. The two were together for 21 years before they officially parted ways after their two-year divorce proceeding that spurred a wild media circus.

According to Reuters, the Lausanne-born woman had been promised an additional $100 million on top of her $2.5 billion for the next 13 years. However, Wildenstein claimed she had been cut off from her ex-husband’s family in 2015 even though Alec had inherited $10 billion from his father’s estate in 2002.

open image in gallery Alec Wildenstein was a French art dealer who was married to Jocelyn Wildenstein for 21 years

In 2023, Wildenstein spoke to The Times of London, alleging she hadn’t received a dime of her settlement money in eight years. What’s more, she told the outlet she had zero income.

Wildenstein said her trust that was set up in the divorce settlement was also the cause of her money issues. In an interview with the New York Post, she said the trust was meant to be secured by lucrative artwork, which were later characterized as forgeries by her bankruptcy lawyer, Douglas Pick.

In 2018, she filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, listing her checking account balance as $0, her debt as $6.4 million, and the total worth of her assets as $16.4 million.

Wildenstein never confirmed her penchant for plastic surgery. In fact, she denied the rumors that had long followed her during a discussion with the Daily Mail TV in 2018.

When asked if she’d ever been under the knife, Wildenstein said: “No, especially when we look back at my pictures — I think of course I am maybe more beautiful.

“When we are young there’s a certain freshness we lose with the years. But you still find the same eyes, same high cheeks, or same nose. I think I was more pretty.”

It was thought by many that her ex-husband had inspired the first of her cosmetic surgeries. Yet, he refuted the speculation in a 1998 Vanity Fair article where he claimed that his wife “was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture.”

“Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen,” he continued.