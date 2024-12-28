The top 10 highest-paying jobs with the least amount of stress in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

As the new year quickly approaches, many people are likely to be re-evaluating their work-life balance and looking for jobs that will provide them financial security and peace of mind.

On December 16, Resume Genius released its list of the highest-paying jobs that also reported low levels of stress. Their study describes “low-stress jobs” as ones that typically require fewer demands, more predictable work hours, supportive environments, and manageable workloads.

In some cases, these jobs also allow more remote options. Not only are these jobs considered to be less stressful, they also pay well.

“Heading into 2025, prioritizing mental health in the workplace is essential for job seekers to feel more at ease,” said Eva Chan, a career expert at Resume Genius.

“With remote work and hybrid setups becoming the norm, work-life boundaries are increasingly blurred. Our report on low-stress, high-paying jobs shows you don’t have to sacrifice a competitive salary to achieve a healthier work-life balance. With the right role, it’s possible to thrive both financially and mentally.”

All of the jobs on the list require the person to have at least a Bachelor’s degree. The list was compiled using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the career site O*NET Online. The high-stress jobs were filtered out using O*NET and then cross-referenced against the BLS’s Occupational Outlook Handbook with the national median salary set at $48,060 and viewing jobs that showed “faster-than-average growth.”

open image in gallery The highest-paying low-stress job is a water source specialist, according to the study ( Getty Images )

Here are the jobs ranked by salary:

Water Source Specialists

Water source specialists make a median annual salary of $157,740. There were 100,100 jobs in 2023 with an expected growth of 8 percent within the next 10 years. The only requirement is to have a Bachelor’s degree. A water source specialist monitors both regional and municipal water supplies to make sure the water is clean and sustainably managed.

Astronomers

open image in gallery Astronomers make a median annual salary of $149,530 ( Getty Images )

Astronomers make a median annual salary of $149,530. There were 23,500 jobs in 2023 with an expected growth of 7 percent within the next 10 years. The education required is typically a doctoral or professional degree. Astronomers study stars, planets, and other space-related incidents. Their job is largely based on research in an academic setting.

Actuaries

Actuaries make a median annual salary of 120,000. There were 30,200 jobs in 2023 with an expected growth of 22 percent within the next 10 years. The education required is typically only a Bachelor’s degree. Actuaries analyze financial risks using math, statistics, and other financial data.

Environmental Economists

Environmental economists make a median annual salary of $115,730. There were 17,500 jobs in 2023 with an expected growth of five percent within the next 10 years. The education required is typically a Master’s degree. Environmental economists typically work with governments or other organizations to evaluate the costs and benefits of specific sustainable projects.

Mathematicians

open image in gallery Mathematician jobs are expected to grow by 11 percent within the next 10 years ( Getty Images )

Mathematicians make a median annual salary of $104,860. There were 34,800 jobs in 2023 with an expected growth of 11 percent within the next 10 years. The education required is typically a Master’s degree.

Computer systems analysts

Computer systems analysts make a median annual salary of $103,800. There were 527,200 jobs in 2023 with an expected growth of 11 percent within the next 10 years. The education requirement is typically a Bachelor’s degree. Computer systems analysts aim to help businesses make the most out of the technology they use such as software and computers.

Fuel cell engineers

Fuel cell engineers make a median annual salary of $99,510. There were 291,900 in 2023 with an expected growth of 11 percent within the next 10 years. The education requirement is typically a Bachelor’s degree. A fuel cell engineer designs, develops, and improves systems that generate clean energy for vehicles, buildings, and other applications.

Remote sensing scientists and technologists

Remote sensing scientists and technologists make a median annual salary of $92,580. There were 26,000 jobs in 2023 with an expected growth of five percent within the next 10 years. The education requirement is typically a Bachelor’s degree. Remote sensing scientists and technologists use satellite data to analyze various problems such as climate change and urban planning.

Geographers

open image in gallery Geographers study the Earth and the distribution of its land, features, and inhabitants ( Getty Images )

Geographers make a median annual salary of $90,880. There were 1,600 jobs in 2023 with an expected growth of three percent within the next 10 years. The education requirement is typically a Bachelor’s degree. Geographers study the Earth and the distribution of its land, features, and inhabitants with their studies being used to enhance aspects of urban planning and disaster management.

Transportation planners

Transportation planners make a median annual salary of $81,800. There were 45,200 jobs in 2023 with an expected growth of four percent within the next 10 years. The education requirement is typically a Master’s degree. Transportation planners come up with solutions to various transportation-related problems such as traffic and making cities more bike-accessible.