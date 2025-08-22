This is why US employees have been quiet quitting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American employees are likely doing the bare minimum at work because they feel as if they’ve lost control over their lives.

The practice known as “quiet quitting” has picked up steam in the U.S. following the Covid pandemic. At least half of the 170-million-strong American workforce are quiet quitters, according to a 2023 Gallup poll.

Now, researchers say they’ve traced the root of recent quiet quitting to a feeling of uncertainty. Uncertainty about politics, the economy, health, and the climate crisis can make people feel as if they’ve lost control, which they believe could explain the phenomenon’s resurgence.

“The pandemic represented an aggregate shock to one’s perception of control,” Justine Herve, an assistant professor at New Jersey’s Stevens Institute of Technology, explained in a statement. “There was a lot of uncertainty.”

That’s not the only explanation.

open image in gallery Workers walk across New York City streets. More American employees are ‘quiet quitting’ their jobs. Now, researchers say they know why ( AFP via Getty Images )

Quiet quitting can also be tied to the employee’s belief that they are replaceable and a reduced commitment to their employer, the researchers said. However, fully understanding the precise mechanisms behind quiet quitting will take additional research.

The findings were based on an online survey of more than 1,400 individuals who answered questions about how they feel at work.

For employers, these answers may be unsettling, but there could be a quick fix for quiet quitting — or at least a way to mitigate the behavior.

Employers should ensure that their employees feel as if their daily contributions matter and that they have a voice at work.

open image in gallery A man works from his home in Arlington, Virginia. Employers can help their employees by checking in with them once a week ( AFP via Getty Images )

“That doesn’t just mean giving employees more tasks or perks — it’s about creating conditions where they feel their work has impact, their input is valued, and they’re not easily replaceable,” Assistant Professor Hyewon Oh added. “Managers can take small steps, like involving employees in decision-making, clarifying how their work connects to the bigger picture, or giving them ownership over meaningful projects.”

Communication with employees is key to reducing disengagement and burnout at work, Gallup said. One meaningful conversation a week with each team member is the best habit for successful managers, according to the consulting firm.

But, quiet quitting is not always a negative, the Stevens researchers noted. The employees are still doing what’s expected of them, after all.

“They are just not going the extra mile, not taking on extra tasks, not devoting more time to their work beyond the required hours,” Herve said. “Refusing to perform tasks beyond what is required contractually does not necessarily imply disengagement during the agreed-upon work hours.”