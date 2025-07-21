Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Joanna Lumley has said she “wouldn’t mind” an assisted death if she were in a “miserable” state.

The 79-year-old Ab Fab star is in favour of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which was approved by the House of Commons last month and would allow mentally competent adults in England and Wales with a life expectancy of six months or less to apply for an assisted death.

Speaking to Saga, Lumley said: “People are terribly anxious about it and think one may be coerced (into voluntary euthanasia).

“But I’m saying this now when nobody’s coercing me, don’t let me turn into somebody who doesn’t recognise the people I love most, where I’m having a miserable time.”

She explained: “When I get to the stage where I can’t speak and have to be fed, that won’t be me any more and that’s when I wouldn’t mind saying farewell.”

Following an emotional debate in June, MPs passed Kim Leadbeater’s assisted dying bill by 314 to 291 votes – a majority of just 23 – to legalise the procedure for people with terminal illnesses.

The legislation would allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales who have fewer than six months to live to apply for an assisted death, subject to approval by two doctors and a panel including a social worker, a senior legal figure and a psychiatrist.

Joanna Lumley has said she ‘wouldn’t mind’ assisted dying if she were ‘miserable’ ( Getty Images )

The bill will now go to the House of Lords for further scrutiny, where it is set to face more opposition.

Among the MPs who backed the bill were Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his predecessor Rishi Sunak. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, meanwhile, voted against.

Supporters of the bill hailed the historic vote and expressed their relief that assisted dying is now likely to become available by the next election.

In an interview with ITV News, TV personality Dame Esther Rantzen, a celebrity backer of the bill who has stage-four lung cancer, said: “It’s really important it becomes law so dying people in the future will have confidence knowing they can ask for a quick, pain-free death.

“It won’t come in my lifetime, I won’t live long enough, but I am so relieved it will help future generations to look forward to a good death. I am astonished [that] I have lived to see the moment.”