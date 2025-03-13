Joann’s customers furious over sudden gift card cutoff date ahead of store closures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joann’s customers were left furious after they heard the company would implement a strict cutoff for gift cards ahead of its mass store closures.

When announcing that every location would shut down, the fabric and arts conglomerate also confirmed that they would no longer be accepting gift cards beyond a February 28 deadline.

However, on March 3, Joann said it was cutting a further 40 percent off everything in an effort to shift the remaining stock.

Despite the huge savings on offer, customers were still upset that they were never able to use their gift cards as going-out-of-business sales go ahead.

Over 500 Joann stores are set to close across 49 states, and customers are no longer able to use their gift cards ahead of the official shutdowns ( Getty/iStock )

“I just want you to know how incredibly upsetting it is that you cut off our ability to use gift cards,” one person wrote. “Regardless of the fact that you are closing, your business took money and now refuses to give the product in exchange for it. Wrong.”

Another agreed: “Absolutely!!!!! Today there was nothing except a few notions that were actually 40% off. No coupons, cutting counter forcing a policy that you have to get 2 yards minimum but fabric was only 20% off and told me to fold the fabric myself.”

“This is completely devastating to the crafting community. management of this company should be ashamed,” a second said.

One individual added they were blindsided by the news of their gift cards being invalid after February 28, arguing the company hadn’t made that clear in their original announcement.

“That article said NOTHING about not taking gift cards any longer. If they have merchandise for sale for over $160 they can honor my gift card,” they wrote.

While the company may not have mentioned gift cards in the post about the out-of-business sale on the website, the customer FAQ clearly stated any certificate’s cutoff time.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press about Joann’s mass closures, a spokesperson from the company said: “This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve.

“A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time.”

Joann shared a list of the 533 store that are expected to shut their doors. You can find the list of all the Joann stores closing here.