Dame Joan Collins has shared a rare photograph of her daughter Katy Kass in celebration of her 53rd birthday.

The 92-year-old actor has three children: Tara, 61, and Alexander, 59, with her second husband and singer Anthony Newley, and Kass with her third, businessman Ron Kass.

In a heartfelt tribute to her youngest child, Collins wrote on Instagram: “My beautiful #daughter Katy enjoying the happiest of birthdays last Friday. #daughtersareforever #daughterslove.”

The pair appeared to have enjoyed a meal out together, with Collins dressed in a chic white hat and large pearl cross necklace. Meanwhile, Kass opted for a black beanie hat and quilted jacket for the occasion.

When Kass was a child she was hit by a car and suffered a broken collarbone and a horrific brain injury that left her in a coma for 47 days.

Speaking in the BBC documentary This Is Joan Collins back in 2022, the star dubbed the incident the “worst thing” that had ever happened to her.

“I was told she was going to die and she was in a coma for a long time,” she said. “Eventually she started to make little sounds and then she took her first faltering steps. She was going to be alright.”

Collins married Kass’ father, record company executive Ron Kass, in 1972. Shortly afterwards, she discovered he had a cocaine habit and had been secretly spending vast amounts of their money.

“I discovered that our car had been impounded along with our TV and other appliances, as well as more piles of unpaid bills,” she wrote in her 2013 autobiography, Passion for Life. “It was a nightmare. Ron finally admitted that he was even taking heroin. Together, we went to counsellors, marriage specialists and psychiatrists – to no avail.”

The couple divorced in 1983 and Kass died of cancer three years later, aged 51. Collins is currently married to her fifth husband, Hollywood producer Percy Gibson, who she wed in 2002.

Collins is best known for playing the role of vengeful schemer Alexis Carrington Colby in the Eighties soap opera Dynasty. Her film roles include The Road to Hong Kong, Revenge and Tales from the Crypt.