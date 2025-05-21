Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jimmy Kimmel has revealed he has become a grandfather for the first time, aged 57.

The late night host cancelled his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, on Monday (19 May) with no explanation provided.

The last time Kimmel cancelled his show was during the LA wildfires.

However, he returned on Tuesday night (20 May), and explained that he’d called off taping the programme as his daughter was giving birth.

“I am the host of the show,” said Kimmel as he welcomed audiences back. “Thank you, thank you for coming, thank you for watching, thank you for joining us here in Hollywood.”

He explained: “We are back to work after an extra day off. You know, we were supposed to have a show last night, but we didn’t because my daughter had a baby last night.”

Kimmel has a daughter, Katherine, 33, and a son, Kevin, 31, from his first marriage to Gina Maddy Kimmel. The couple married in 1988 and divorced in 2002. After a relationship with comedian Sarah Silverman between 2002 and 2009, he went on to remarry with the show’s co-head writer, Molly McNearney, in 2013. They share a 10-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son.

“My oldest daughter – you know, people don’t realize, people that know I have two little kids, they don’t know I have two older kids,” he added.

open image in gallery Kimmel shared the happy news with his viewers after cancelling the show on Monday (19 May) ( YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live! )

“My oldest daughter, she’s 83 years old,” he joked. “Her name is Katie. Katie and her husband Will had a baby girl right at the time we shot our show last night. So I decided to be there instead of here.”

His news also makes him the first sitting late-night host to become a grandparent since Johnny Carson.

He continued: “The baby’s very healthy. Her name, they gave her a very cute name. Her name is Melania. It’s Melania Thee Stallion…Her name is Patti. Like the melt, but with an ‘I’ not a ‘Y.’”

open image in gallery Host shared a prank on his Aunt Chippy ( YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live! )

Kimmel then shared a video of him pulling a prank on his aunt, Chippy, who has strong views about names, as he told her the family had named the child “Jo Momma” and then “Brangelina”.

His aunt was exasperated as she said: “I swear when I die, I’m going to come back and haunt you.”

Sharing how he felt about his new role in his family Kimmel said: “It’s a big responsibility being a grandfather, you have to, erm... you know WD40? You have to teach them about that. I’m trying to think about what my grandfather’s taught me.”