Jimmy Carr says he can ‘never stop’ getting Botox
‘Christ, I’m like the Forth Bridge’ said the comedian
Jimmy Carr has opened up about getting Botox, admitting “it never stops”.
The 52-year-old 8 out of 10 Cats host is currently promoting his new Prime Video series, Last One Laughing, in which several comedians are forced to stay in a house together. They’re challenged not to laugh at all through the course of each day.
Contestants, which include Joe Lycett, Bob Mortimer, Judi Love, Daisy May Cooper, Rob Becket and more, are handed a yellow card if they fail to keep a straight face, and a red card if they fail twice.
Carr, who is hosting the show, was asked if he’d considered participating.
“I think, technically, the amount of Botox I’ve had is cheating,” he told The Telegraph.
Questioned about the work he’d had done he quipped: “A little bit? Christ, I’m like the Forth Bridge, it never stops.”
However, the enhancements don’t appear to come from a fear of ageing. “I think I didn’t really suit being young,” he said. “And most comics do their best work in their 50s.”
Carr, who was at the centre of controversy in 2021 following comments about the Gypsy community, also gave his verdict on “cancel culture”.
“The idea that someone would say, ‘Not only do I not like it, but I don’t think other people should be allowed to see it, and anyone that defends it should be brought down with him’ – that’s a different thing,” he said.
He continued: “I think the idea that free speech is a right-wing issue is a huge problem. Free speech should be for everyone.
“You can say anything you want. There’ll be consequences. You might upset some people, but you have to be willing to do that.”
Carr also opened up about coming into comedy after getting depressed.
“I suppose you would call it a quarter-life crisis; you know, you come out of college, having not really made a decision, and then you find yourself kind of mid-20s, asking ‘Is this it?’” he said.
The TV personality said he quit his graduate marking job at petrol company Shell, to follow his dream of becoming a comedian. “I left to join the circus.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments