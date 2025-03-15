Jimmy Carr says he can ‘never stop’ getting Botox

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jimmy Carr has opened up about getting Botox, admitting “it never stops”.

The 52-year-old 8 out of 10 Cats host is currently promoting his new Prime Video series, Last One Laughing, in which several comedians are forced to stay in a house together. They’re challenged not to laugh at all through the course of each day.

Contestants, which include Joe Lycett, Bob Mortimer, Judi Love, Daisy May Cooper, Rob Becket and more, are handed a yellow card if they fail to keep a straight face, and a red card if they fail twice.

Carr, who is hosting the show, was asked if he’d considered participating.

“I think, technically, the amount of Botox I’ve had is cheating,” he told The Telegraph.

Questioned about the work he’d had done he quipped: “A little bit? Christ, I’m like the Forth Bridge, it never stops.”

However, the enhancements don’t appear to come from a fear of ageing. “I think I didn’t really suit being young,” he said. “And most comics do their best work in their 50s.”

open image in gallery ‘Christ, I’m like the Forth Bridge’ said the comedian ( Getty Images )

Carr, who was at the centre of controversy in 2021 following comments about the Gypsy community, also gave his verdict on “cancel culture”.

“The idea that someone would say, ‘Not only do I not like it, but I don’t think other people should be allowed to see it, and anyone that defends it should be brought down with him’ – that’s a different thing,” he said.

He continued: “I think the idea that free speech is a right-wing issue is a huge problem. Free speech should be for everyone.

open image in gallery The Forth Bridge is a railway bridge in Scotland ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“You can say ­anything you want. There’ll be ­consequences. You might upset some people, but you have to be willing to do that.”

Carr also opened up about coming into comedy after getting depressed.

“I suppose you would call it a quarter-life crisis; you know, you come out of college, having not really made a decision, and then you find yourself kind of mid-20s, asking ‘Is this it?’” he said.

The TV personality said he quit his graduate marking job at petrol company Shell, to follow his dream of becoming a comedian. “I left to join the circus.”