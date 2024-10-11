Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Jessica Chastain divided fans online after she complained about a $15 JetBlue refund for an in-flight entertainment malfunction. Some agreed the credit amount wasn’t sufficient, while others called her “tone deaf” for whining about it.

The 47-year-old Oscar-winner aired her grievances against the airline on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a now-deleted post from October 9. She crowed over the credit she received for not being able to access her entertainment system throughout her six-hour flight.

“Thank you @JetBlue for your $15.00 credit. My flight was $1,500 and the credit is 1/100 of the money I paid you,” Chastain wrote on her social media page.

“Strange that I paid that for your flight entertainment system that didn’t work for the duration of my 6hr flight, but I guess it was worth it for this $15 credit,” the Interstellar star sarcastically added.

According to a screenshot of Chastain’s message obtained by the New York Post, the Hollywood star included the receipt she’d received from JetBlue alerting her of the credit. The conversation didn’t stop there.

JetBlue reached out to the Zero Dark Thirty lead to apologize for upsetting her. Under her tweet, the airline wrote: “We’re sorry you’re disappointed, Jessica. Please send us a DM so we can look into this.”

open image in gallery Jessica Chastain says she received a $15 credit for her in-flight entertainment malfunction ( Getty Images )

Chastain then shared screen grabs of her original conversation with an airline representative in which she was informed that $15 credits were handed out by the flight attendants for the “TV outage.”

“I understand but I spent $1500 on the flight and so did my husband. There should be some flight credit or something since I have a TrueBlue account and have been a loyal customer,” Chastain responded before the representative clarified that there wasn’t anything more the airline could do.

Many X users accused Chastain of being “tone-deaf” for bashing the credit amid two natural disasters – Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton – which have left thousands of individuals without resources or relief.

“Girl read the room? You’re a millionaire flying a budget airline,” one person wrote while a second proclaimed: “This is insane behavior from Jessica Chastain. I predict this post will be deleted soon. Totally tone deaf.”

Another commented: “A woman who is worth 50 million is upset over being compensated for the TV being out. You received your compensation. Don’t become a Karen of the Airlines.”

One hurricane survivor said: “Yeah, well, I have no electricity at all for the past 3 days due to Hurricane Milton.”

Others, however, were much more sympathetic to Chastain’s plight.

“She’s right, it’s ridiculous,” one person argued: “They advertise the seat back entertainment as a part of the package you purchase.”

A second remarked: “I don’t blame you @jes_chastain use the tools we’ve been given to put them on blast.”

“Airline customer service is so bad right now,” one woman agreed.

The Independent has contacted Chastain’s representatives and JetBlue for comment.