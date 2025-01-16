Jessica Alba confirms split from husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessica Alba has confirmed that she and her husband Cash Warren have separated.

The 43-year-old actor issued a statement on Instagram Thursday (January 16) about her relationship with Warren, who she’s been married to for 16 years. The pair also share three children: Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, six.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” she wrote. “I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Alba concluded: “We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Jessica Alba says she and husband Cash Warren are ‘moving foward’ as she confirms their split ( Getty Images )

The Trigger Warning star’s statement came days after TMZ first reported that she and Warren had already separated and were planning to divorce. A source also claimed to US Weekly on Wednesday (January 15) that the pair had faced a few challenges throughout their marriage.

“They have had many ups and downs as any marriage would after being together for so many years,” the source said. “They have tried therapy and have worked out past issues over the years.”

The source also claimed that Warren and Alba previously considered getting divorced. “There were trust issues in the past which led to many arguments,” the source added, alleging that the “romance was gone” between the couple.

Earlier this month, Alba was spotted without her wedding ring at W Magazine’s Best Performances party at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, according to pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

Alba and Warren tied the knot in 2008, four years after meeting on the set of Marvel’s Fantastic Four (2005), with Warren assisting director Tim Story and Alba playing the Invisible Woman, Susan Storm.

The former couple purchased a Beverly Hills mansion for $9.95 million in 2017 via a trust. The home, which was originally listed for $14,995,000, was stripped to its studs in a complete renovation that took 18 months to complete, according to Realtor.com. The property features seven bedrooms and an outdoor pool.

“It’s easy to see why Jess is such a successful businesswoman,” her interior designer Tommy Clements told Architectural Digest in 2019. “She’s organized, hyper-focused, and superdecisive—there is no vacillation.”

Before confirming her divorce, Alba previously opened up about her marriage and family dynamics. During an April 2024 episode of her BDA Baby podcast, she told Katherine Schwarzenegger her honest thoughts about marriage.

“I would say it’s all rosy for two-and-a-half years. But then after that you become roommates,” the founder of The Honest Company said. “You’re just going through the motions, the responsibilities. It’s a lot of like checking the boxes.”

She also shared how being a working mother affected her relationship with Warren, noting that amid their busy schedules, they find ways to enjoy each other’s company.

“I think that he probably gets the short end of the stick,” she said. “I would say we‚ it’s not even him, I would say it’s us, right? Because when I’m seeing him and spending time with him, and we’re like really like enjoying each other, it’s an us thing. And it feeds me as well.”

Alba added: “We used to do every Wednesday we’re going to do date night, or every week we’re gonna set aside a time—we’re gonna at least do date night, right? We won’t have our phones and we’ll just like talk. But then that stopped because whatever, and so we’re just not consistent.”