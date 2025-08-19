Jeremy Clarkson is finally offering ‘banned’ product at pub after huge demand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Clarkson is finally selling tomato sauce at his pub after originally declaring the eatery a “no ketchup” zone.

When the 65-year-old opened his Oxfordshire watering hole The Farmer’s Dog in August 2024, he revealed it would “serve exclusively British food”. This meant that the popular condiment, which is made from ingredients grown outside the UK, would be banned from the menu.

Following thousands of requests from customers, however, Clarkson has approved the sauce’s addition to the menu after a Chatham-based producer made it using solely British ingredients.

Condimaniac ketchup is made of tomato passata from Isle of Wight, apple cider vinegar from Hants, Essex salt, and sugar and onions sourced from Britain.

“Making a 100 per cent British ketchup after Jeremy Clarkson alerted us to the fact there wasn’t one was very hard,” the company’s boss Kier Kemp said in an Instagram video chronciling the sauce’s creation.

“It turned out to be really hard,” he added, noting Clarkson’s Diddly Squat team requested the sauce “as soon as possible”.

Kemp said the company has making two sauces at the same time – one containing carrots and onion “used to thicken” the sauce, as there is no purely British tomato puree.

open image in gallery Condimaniac have made a 100 per cent British ketchup that’s been approved by Jeremy Clarkson’s pub ( Instagram )

Condimaniac, which started with 1,700 bottles, is now being offered at the Clarkson’s butcher and bottle shop. The sauce is also being sold at Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop, based in Chipping Norton.

The move is a big turnaround from Clarkson, considering the former Grand Tour star became so fed up with requests that a sign was put up telling customers to stop asking for the condiment.

Speaking about the products on offer when the pub first opened its doors, Clarkson said: “The menu changes – it’s whatever we’ve got. There’s no Coca-Cola, no coffee. Other pubs do coffee. We do British food.

“Everything that you consume in here – every single thing – even the black pepper and the sugar, is grown by British farmers.”

open image in gallery Jermey Clarkson in his Oxfordshire pub ‘The Farmer’s Dog’ ( Prime Video )

Diddly Squat, a 1,000-acre holding, is at the centre of Clarkson’s Farm, which follows the TV presenter’s journey as a new farmer and the challenges he faces along the way.

The 64-year-old former Top Gear presenter paid less than £1m for the pub based in Asthall, which was formerly known as The Windmill.

Its opening, however, was marred by complaints surrounding the absence of prices on the menu, with many fans suspecting that this might suggest dishes would be more expensive than at other pubs in the area.

When one person joked on X/Twitter that they would need to remortgage their home to afford a round of drinks at Clarkson’s pub, the presenter bluntly responded: “It’s £5.50 a pint.”