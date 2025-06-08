Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Clarkson has shared his experiences of taking a prostate examination as he says he’s had too many friends “go down” with that specific type of cancer.

The former Top Gear host, who is currently enjoying one of the biggest successes of his career with the Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm, has written about how his medical examinations have improved over the years in his latest Sunday Times column.

Clarkson started by recalling his interactions with his former doctor, who he saw at the behest of TV companies and who has since died. According to Clarkson, the doctor rarely informed him if anything was wrong “because he was too busy name-dropping” about his other celebrity clients.

Continuing, the 65-year-old added that he now pays for his own medicals “every couple of years”. While discussing the various processes that he goes through to get organs such as his liver and testicles checked, he began talking about prostate examinations, which involve a doctor inserting a finger into a patient’s rectum.

Clarkson said that he doesn’t mind the process as “we do need to know this stuff”, before reflecting on unnamed friends who have been struck with prostate cancer.

“I’ve had too many friends go down with prostate cancer, and all it takes to get on top of the situation early is a moment or two of being a bit cross-eyed,” he wrote. “You get the all-clear and the doc goes home happy. What’s not to like?

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson on ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Prime Video )

“I went home very happy because the initial probing and photographing suggests all is well. And let me tell you, nothing makes you feel better than knowing for sure you’re not going to drop dead tomorrow morning.”

One of Clarkson’s co-stars on Clarkson’s Farm, farmhand Gerald Cooper, revealed in season three of the show that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Towards the end of the season, Gerald, a popular figure among viewers for his strong West Country accent, was said to be improving as he underwent treatment for the illness.

To the delight of fans, the Clarkson’s Farm team shared the news in June 2024 that Cooper is now cancer-free.

“A healthy and happy Gerald!” reads the caption, shared alongside a picture of Gerald in a wooly jumper patterned with sheep, in a post shared on X/Twitter.

open image in gallery Gerald Cooper from ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Amazon Prime Video )

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer affecting men and usually develops slowly over many years.

Cancer cells begin to grow in the prostate, the small gland found just below the bladder that helps make semen.

Symptoms of prostate cancer do not usually appear until the prostate is large enough to affect the urethra, which is the tube carrying urine from the bladder out of the penis.

In 2022, 50,751 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer in England.