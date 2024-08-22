Sweet sentiment Ben Affleck had engraved on Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring revealed

Support truly

Ben Affleck had a special message engraved into Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring.

The Wedding Planner actor filed for divorce from the Good Will Hunting actor on August 20, following two years of marriage. In April 2022, Affleck proposed to Lopez for the second time, 20 years after he popped the question and 18 years after they called off their first engagement.

Rekindling their romance meant paying tribute to their decades-long bond that hadn’t seemed to fizzle out completely. So, when the 52-year-old got down on one knee again, he offered Lopez a special ring with a permanent remark: “Not.going.anywhere.”

According to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, Affleck had that message engraved for a sweet reason. Speaking to Zane Lowe in 2023 on his Apple Music One podcast, Lopez admitted the Gone Girl lead would always write “Not.going.anywhere” at the end of his emails to her when they first started talking again.

“This one he put ‘not.going.anywhere’ because that’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again,” told Lowe. “Like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.’”

open image in gallery Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after their second wedding anniversary in July ( AP )

Though the sentiment may have rang true then, it’s now lost. Lopez filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday. She cited April 26 as the date of their separation, according to documents obtained by TMZ. The former pair spent the summer apart, celebrating a major milestone – their second wedding anniversary – miles away from each other.

Lopez didn’t confirm their split until weeks had passed since they first separated for a reason, per a recent People report. A source speaking to the outlet in an article published on August 21 admitted the on-stage performer tried to make her marriage work.

The insider said: “She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken. The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

“She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage,” a second source added.

The “Dance Again” vocalist shares her 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-partner Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Jennifer Garner. The actor was married to Garner from 2005 to 2018. He and the Valentine’s Day actor tied the knot one year after he and Lopez called off their engagement.

Affleck recently spent time with Garner and their kids. The two co-parents assisted Violet with her college move-in and were spotted at dinner as a family.

On August 19, a day before Lopez formally filed for divorce, an insider told People that Affleck was very focused on his daughter. “It’s, of course, a huge deal for the whole family, and they’ve all been so excited the last few weeks,” the insider said of Violet’s college move.