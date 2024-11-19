Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jennifer Lawrence’s family and friends shared their concerns when she first started working on Bread and Roses, a new documentary about women’s rights in Afghanistan.

The 34-year-old, who’s currently expecting her second baby with her husband Cooke Marooney, spoke about the discouragement she received from her loved ones about her involvement in the film, which follows three women on their journey to “recover their autonomy” after the Taliban seized power again in August 2021.

“My family and friends definitely encouraged me not to,” the No Hard Feelings actor told Gayle King on Tuesday’s (November 19) episode of CBS Mornings. “It’s dangerous — of course it is. But there’s 20 million women whose lives are in danger.”

Lawrence appeared on the morning segment with her co-producer, Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai, and director Sahra Mani.

Jennifer Lawrence said her family discouraged her involvement in ‘Bread and Roses’ ( Getty Images )

King went on to ask Lawrence whether she has seen any negative reactions from “trolls” online who say she’s “inserting herself” into the conversation unnecessarily.

“Well, they always say different things,” Lawrence said, laughing. “I did a 60 Minutes interview where I explained that I dropped out of middle school, so I’m technically not educated. And so I think the common (criticism), especially with this subject, is, ‘Why is somebody without an education trying to talk about ‘politics’?’

“To that, I say, it’s not political. It’s people’s lives,” she continued. “It’s political in the sense that you should push your congresspeople and you should get involved to make our government more accountable, then the UN can recognize gender apartheid.

“But I don’t find it political. And also, I am educated in filmmaking. I’m educated in telling stories.”

Lawrence announced that she was pregnant for a second time on October 20. She and husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their first child, two-year-old son Cy, back in February 2022.

The parents tied the knot in October 2019 after privately getting engaged.

Lawrence is also credited as a producer on Zurawski v Texas, which is about a group of women who sued the state of Texas in 2023 for denying their abortion rights. That film had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in August.

Bread and Roses will premiere on Apple TV+ November 22.