Comedian hospitalised after severe allergic reaction to ice cream

Jeff Ross has been hospitalised after suffering an extreme allergic reaction to ice cream.

The 59-year-old, dubbed the “Roastmaster General” for his brutally funny takedowns and insult comedy, invited his fans to “roast” him as his face and lips ballooned to large proportions.

After a successful opening performance of his show, Take a Banana for the Ride, at Throckmorton Theatre in Mill Valley, California, Ross and his band went out for a celebratory dessert, which soon turned sour.

He unpacked the ordeal in a post on Instagram on Sunday (6 April).

“ROAST ME,” he started in good humour, adding triumphantly: “TONIGHT’S SHOW NEAR SAN FRANCISCO MUST GO ON !

“Had such a fun opening night performance of @takeabananafortheride up here in Mill Valley, California @throckmortontheatre.

“Afterwards, me and the band celebrated with some Burata ice cream at a restaurant down the street courtesy of the nice owner. It was delicious. Seriously yummy.”

open image in gallery Comedian suffered a severe allergic reaction ( Instagram/TheRealJeffreyRoss )

However, he added: “My lips blew up and I spent the entire night in the ER. It was my first allergic reaction ever.

“I guess that’s pretty remarkable considering I’m constantly shoving whatever food is in front of me into my face,' he quipped.”

He continued, thanking hospital staff: “Thank you to the overnight shift at MarinHealth Medical Center for only roasting me a lightly. DESPITE LOOKING LIKE MICKEY ROURKE at the end of The Wrestler.”

Ross, was adamant he would be back on stage, and wouldn’t let the medical emergency set him back.

“I WILL BE TAKING A NAP AND BACK ON STAGE HERE IN MILL VALLEY NEAR SAN FRANCISCO AT 730pm TONIGHT.”

Fans took the opportunity to roast the comedian in the comments writing: “Didn’t even notice a difference”.

open image in gallery The offending ice cream ( Instagram/TheRealJeffreyRoss )

“The true meaning of a BBL.... Big Bottom Lip haha” quipped another.

“When did you start getting lip filler?” asked a third.

Last year, Ross defended himself after he was accused of going too far during Netflix special The Roast of Tom Brady.

During the roast, Ross remembered the famous story of ex-quarterback Brady walking into New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s office and telling him, “I’m the best decision your organisation has ever made,” when he was drafted into the team in 2000.

This received a huge applause from the audience before Ross delivered his punchline, “Would you like a massage?”

Ross was referring to the controversy surrounding Kraft and his 2019 arrest on misdemeanour charges of soliciting prostitution at a massage parlour. The Patriots owner was eventually cleared of the charges against him the following year after a Florida court barred video evidence from being released.

Ross then blew a kiss to Kraft, who was seated in the audience, and said, “I love Robert Kraft”, but was cut off when Brady approached the roast podium. The NFL star whispered to Ross, which was also picked up by his microphone, “Don’t say that s*** again.” He defended the joke and hit back at claims that Brady was genuinely offended by the joke, insisting he was “just having fun”.