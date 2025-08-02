Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Manford has shared an update from hospital after he was forced to cancel four shows and a festival appearance due to emergency surgery for appendicitis.

The 44-year-old comedian said the appendix surgery “all went well”, but the experience had been “scary and painful” in an Instagram post on Friday (1 August).

In a follow-up post in the early hours of Saturday morning (2 August), he appeared in good spirits as he ordered pineapple and pepperoni pizzas to his hospital room as a “cheeky midnight snack”.

Manford was set to perform his stand-up show, A Manford All Seasons, on Thursday (31 July) in Hertfordshire. However, a last-minute update to his Instagram page informed fans that the gig had “been unexpectedly cancelled due to Jason Manford being unwell”.

A later post confirmed that an additional three events in Oxford, Lincoln and Skegness had also been rescheduled to November. He was due to perform at the Kendal Calling festival on Sunday (3 August), but was replaced by fellow comedian John Bishop, who joked that the appendix removal was “an operation that you should have had done when you’re seven years of age”.

Sharing a photo on Instagram from his hospital bed with a cup of Vimto, Manford wrote: “Bit of a scary and extremely painful 24 hours but thankful to our NHS and my incredible nurse mum who’s a godsend in a health crisis!

open image in gallery Jason Manford has been forced to cancel four shows and a festival appearance after falling ill ( Instagram/JasonManford )

“My advice would be to not get appendicitis whilst driving at 70mph on the motorway!”

He expressed his regret at having to reschedule the events and said that the health emergency means he will no longer be able to join his family in Portugal next week.

“Seriously though, I’m gutted that I’ve had to move the dates this weekend, and I’m sorry for the late notice to so many people in St Albans, Oxford, Lincoln, Skegness and at Kendall Calling,” he continued.

open image in gallery Comedian appeared in good spirits as he recovered from appendicitis ( Instagram/JasonManford )

“I thought I could get by on antibiotics and surgery at a later date so I could still do the shows, but was advised not to. Also means I can’t fly out to Portugal on Monday to join my family on holiday!”

Manford shot to fame for his role as team captain on Channel 4 favourite 8 Out of 10 Cats, from 2007 until 2010.

The Mancunian star has presented programmes such as The One Show in 2010, Bigheads in 2017, Children in Need and Starstruck in 2022. He has also enjoyed a stage career in London’s West End, appearing in productions such as The Wizard of Oz, Guys and Dolls, Sweeney Todd, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.