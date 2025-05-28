First openly gay NBA player Jason Collins marries partner of 10 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Collins, the first openly gay NBA player, has married his long-time partner Brunson Green.

Over the weekend, Collins tied the knot with The Help producer in a ceremony that took place in Austin, Texas. To commemorate the occasion, the now-retired basketball player re-posted various photos from his wedding on his Instagram Story.

Collins had been dating Green since 2014, shortly after he announced his retirement from the NBA. While he has mostly remained private about his dating life, in a Sports Illustrated interview in 2023, he revealed how he met Green at a housewarming party.

“I was dating another guy at the time. I didn’t see Brunson again until we ran into each other at a party three months later. By that point, I was single again,” he told the publication at the time. “Brunson left for Europe the following day, and, while he was overseas, I asked everyone I knew in LA, ‘Have you heard of this guy?’”

The couple reportedly got engaged in 2023 at the Los Angeles Lakers Pride Night.

Collins first came out in a personal essay written for Sports Illustrated in 2013. The essay at the time made him the first openly gay athlete playing in a major American team sport.

open image in gallery Collins and Green began dating in 2014, shortly after the NBA star came out as gay ( Instagram/@jasoncollins_98 )

“When I was younger, I dated women,” he wrote at the time. “I even got engaged. I thought I had to live a certain way. I thought I needed to marry a woman and raise kids with her. I kept telling myself the sky was red, but I always knew it was blue.”

Collins began his career with the New Jersey Nets in 2001 and rejoined the now Brooklyn-based franchise, the Brooklyn Nets, in 2014 after stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Atlanta Hawks, the Boston Celtics, and the Washington Wizards.

Following his season with the Brooklyn Nets, he announced his retirement in an essay written for The Players’ Tribune. “I am officially announcing my retirement from the NBA,” he said.

“As we speak, I'm watching a college basketball game, but it's time for me to truly become just a fan and watch from the sidelines.”

He continued: “My body was talking to me, my body was telling me that it was time. I think as older generations can understand that when you wake up in the morning and it feel likes starting an old car.

“My lower back, my knees, it was one of those things that my body was letting me know as it does with so many other professional athletes.”