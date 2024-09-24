Jump to content
Jane Fonda appears on Paris Fashion Week runway sporting luscious grey locks

Words ‘Silver Not Sorry’ flashed on screen behind Oscar-winning actor

Ellie Muir
Tuesday 24 September 2024 05:33 EDT
(Getty Images for L'Oréal Paris)

Jane Fonda wowed crowds at L’Oréal’s Paris Fashion Week presentation when she graced the runway wearing a bedazzled trench coat and matching trainers.

The 86-year-old Oscar-winning actor and activist showed off her glossy, perfectly coiffed grey locks at the catwalk show celebrating the French haircare brand.

She wore a glam makeup look complete with red lipstick, and was joined by 66-year-old Four Weddings and a Funeral actor Andie McDowell who stunned in a strapless silver sequin gown with her Rapunzel-like silver hair.

As the pair strutted down the runway, the screen behind them displayed the words “Silver Not Sorry” in reference to their hair colour.

Other L’Oréal ambassadors including Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum and Cara Delevingne, also graced the stage.

Jenner, the youngest sister of Kim Kardashian, debuted her newly-bleached platinum blonde hair as she wore a mesh red asymmetric dress with a matching vibrant lip. The model revealed the new hairdo on Instagram last week, but the show marked her first stage appearance in the look.

As Jenner stepped out onto a Juliette balcony to whoops and cheers from the crowd, text flashed across the screen, which read: “Celebrate your worth,” “Beauty is a voice,” “Dare to be different” and L’Oréal’s iconic tagline, “You’re worth it.”

Fonda walks in L’Oreal’s Paris Fashion Week ‘Walk Your Worth’ showcase
(Getty Images for L'Oréal Paris)

Klum, 51, wore a show-stopping skin-tight black latex dress as she showed off her sleek dark blonde hairstyle.

Others who walked the runway included “I Luv It” singer Camila Cabello, Desperate Housewives state Eva Longoria, How To Get Away with Murder’s Viola Davis and Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley.

86-year-old stunned in an all-silver look
86-year-old stunned in an all-silver look (Getty Images)

Delevingne sauntered down a sprawling staircase in an open red silk trench coat and high-waisted hot pants. Meanwhile, Davis wore a dramatic yellow and black strapless floor-length gown with a ribbon train that followed behind her.

This year’s event was themed around “Walk Your Worth”, which celebrated “women’s empowerment, inclusion, and sisterhood”.

Cindy Bruna, Thuso Mbedu, Jane Fonda, Andie MacDowell and Kendall Jenner onstage at the L’Oréal show
Cindy Bruna, Thuso Mbedu, Jane Fonda, Andie MacDowell and Kendall Jenner onstage at the L’Oréal show (Getty Images)

The French beauty brand stated on their website that each woman on the runway “upholds and empowers a particular female strength, inspiring others to fulfil their talents every day through their commitment to causes that echo our values of feminism, inclusivity, equal rights and sustainability”.

