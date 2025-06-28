Jana Kramer candidly admits money ‘sometimes outweighs my moral compass’ after sex toy ad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jana Kramer honestly admitted to working with brands that haven’t always aligned with her values in order to support her family.

Speaking with Fox News, the One Tree Hill alum candidly discussed her regrets about certain advertisements she’s been involved in.

“I mean there's definitely some things, some ads that I'm like, ‘Oh, I wish I could have gone back and maybe not done that ad,’” Kramer said. “But you know, you learn and you go back and you go, ‘All right, I'm not gonna do that one again.’ You know?”

“Sometimes when you gotta pay that child support check, it's just like, ‘Well, this is good check money. I'm gonna take this.’”

The country singer shares her nine-year-old daughter Jolie and six-year-old son Jace with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin. Kramer also has a one-year-old son named Roman with her current husband, Allan Russell.

‘I am a sole provider, where I have a lot of pressure on my shoulders to provide for my kids,’ Kramer said ( Getty Images )

Back in 2023, Kramer promoted sex toys from Bellesa Boutique. When asked by Fox’s Jessie James Decker if those ads were among those she regretted, Kramer admitted, “Yeah,” before the two of them burst out laughing.

“And I'm not gonna do it again,” she added.

“I’m like, okay, I’m good now. Like, we’re good, we’re leveling up to a different [place]. And more so, just like, my husband doesn’t love it, you know? The whole thing.”

Kramer emphasized that her decision-making was driven by her role as the primary caregiver for her three children.

“I think for me, again, I have child support checks. I am a sole provider, where I have a lot of pressure on my shoulders to provide for my kids,” the podcast host continued. “And so I think that piece of it sometimes outweighs my moral compass.”

The mother of three has previously shown how protective she is over her children after taking down a video of her daughter back in October because of “sick” comments sexualizing her. The original footage featured Jolie wearing a sports bra at their house.

Kramer admitted at the time that they ended up re-filming and uploading a new video, but Jolie was confused why her mother had to get rid of the original.

“I’m being honest, I didn’t even see the issue at first with the original... I forget how sick this world is and how sexualized kids are,” the singer said.