Jana Kramer candidly admits money ‘sometimes outweighs my moral compass’ after sex toy ad
‘I am a sole provider,’ the country singer and mother of three said in her defense
Jana Kramer honestly admitted to working with brands that haven’t always aligned with her values in order to support her family.
Speaking with Fox News, the One Tree Hill alum candidly discussed her regrets about certain advertisements she’s been involved in.
“I mean there's definitely some things, some ads that I'm like, ‘Oh, I wish I could have gone back and maybe not done that ad,’” Kramer said. “But you know, you learn and you go back and you go, ‘All right, I'm not gonna do that one again.’ You know?”
“Sometimes when you gotta pay that child support check, it's just like, ‘Well, this is good check money. I'm gonna take this.’”
The country singer shares her nine-year-old daughter Jolie and six-year-old son Jace with her ex-husband, Mike Caussin. Kramer also has a one-year-old son named Roman with her current husband, Allan Russell.
Back in 2023, Kramer promoted sex toys from Bellesa Boutique. When asked by Fox’s Jessie James Decker if those ads were among those she regretted, Kramer admitted, “Yeah,” before the two of them burst out laughing.
“And I'm not gonna do it again,” she added.
“I’m like, okay, I’m good now. Like, we’re good, we’re leveling up to a different [place]. And more so, just like, my husband doesn’t love it, you know? The whole thing.”
Kramer emphasized that her decision-making was driven by her role as the primary caregiver for her three children.
“I think for me, again, I have child support checks. I am a sole provider, where I have a lot of pressure on my shoulders to provide for my kids,” the podcast host continued. “And so I think that piece of it sometimes outweighs my moral compass.”
The mother of three has previously shown how protective she is over her children after taking down a video of her daughter back in October because of “sick” comments sexualizing her. The original footage featured Jolie wearing a sports bra at their house.
Kramer admitted at the time that they ended up re-filming and uploading a new video, but Jolie was confused why her mother had to get rid of the original.
“I’m being honest, I didn’t even see the issue at first with the original... I forget how sick this world is and how sexualized kids are,” the singer said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments