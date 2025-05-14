Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jamie Lee Curtis has opened up about the comment that led her to plastic surgery at just 25 years old.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actor revealed on Sunday’s episode of 60 Minutes that her choice to undergo plastic surgery stemmed from a cinematographer’s comment on her appearance while on the set of her 1985 movie, Perfect.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I’m not shooting her today. Her eyes are baggy,’” Curtis said. “And I was 25, so for him to say that, it was very embarrassing. So as soon as the movie finished, I ended up having some plastic surgery.”

The Freaky Friday actor continued, saying the surgery didn’t end up going well and she now regrets having it done. “That's just not what you want to do when you're 25 or 26. And I regretted it immediately and have kind of sort of regretted it since,” she said.

Curtis added, “I've become a really public advocate to say to women you're gorgeous and you're perfect the way you are. So yeah, it was not a good thing for me to do.”

During the episode, the Oscar winner also discussed the dependency on painkillers she developed after the surgery. “I became very enamored with the warm bath of an opiate, drank a little bit — never to excess, never any big public demonstrations, very quiet, very private about it but it became a dependency for sure," she said.

‘I regretted it immediately and have kind of sort of regretted it since,’ Curtis said ( Getty Images )

The Halloween actor has previously talked about her post-plastic surgery addictions during an interview with Fast Company in 2021.

“I tried plastic surgery and it didn't work. It got me addicted to Vicodin,” Curtis told the publication. “I'm 22 years sober now.”

“The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty,” she continued. “Once you mess with your face, you can't get it back.”

On the same day as her appearance on 60 Minutes, Curtis publicly asked Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to take down an AI video using her likeness.

“I have gone through every proper channel to ask you and your team to take down this totally AI fake commercial for some bulls*** that I didn't authorize, agree to or endorse,” the True Lies actor wrote to the Meta CEO via Facebook after struggling to contact his team.

“If I have a brand besides being an actor and author it is that I am known for telling the truth and saying it like it is and for having integrity.”