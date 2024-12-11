Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jamie Foxx joked that he is no longer interested in dating white women years after his high-profile, six-year relationship with fellow actor Katie Holmes.

The 56-year-old not only addressed his mysterious health scare but also the future of his love life in his new Netflix special, What Had Happened Was...

In the stand-up set, the Ray actor humorously declared his shift in preferences through a tongue-in-cheek piano ballad. “Sisters, I’m here to tell you, I’ve been cured. I’ve been cured of everything, no more white girls. I’m serious, no more white girls,” he jokingly sang over a piano ballad before adding his focus is “on the Black side of town” now.

“No more potato salad and raisins. No more white girls,” the Django Unchained star sang. “No more spray tan, no more big titties, no a**. No more white girls I gotta let ’em know!”

He capped the performance with a cheeky amendment, belting out, “No more white girls — in public.”

Foxx’s relationship with Holmes — from 2013 to 2019 — was shrouded in secrecy. The couple went to great lengths to keep their romance out of the public eye, rarely making joint appearances.

In 2018, Foxx walked out of a live interview during a celebrity basketball game when the presenter asked him about Holmes.

The couple finally went public in May 2019 when they attended the Met Gala together, seemingly confirming their relationship after years of speculation.

However, by August 2019, People reported that the pair had amicably parted ways due to their conflicting lifestyles.

Holmes divorced ex-husband Tom Cruise in June 2012.

Though Foxx has never been married, he’s welcomed two daughters with two of his former flames. He shares his 30-year-old daughter Corinne with Connie Kline and his 15-year-old daughter Anelise Bishop with Kristin Grannis.

Foxx is now rumored to be in a relationship with Australian native Alyce Huckstepp, a woman who’s remained out of the public eye. The couple was first seen together in August 2023 during a group dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, where a source from People confirmed their relationship.

Elsewhere in the Netflix special, Foxx revealed he had suffered a brain bleed in April 2023 that led to a stroke, rendering him unconscious in a hospital for weeks.

What Had Happened Was... is out now on Netflix.