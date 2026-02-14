Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A handful of celebrities have fiercely defended James Van Der Beek’s family against backlash after a GoFundMe was launched on their behalf to support them in the wake of the actor’s death.

Following the death of the Dawson’s Creek star last Wednesday from stage three colorectal cancer, family friends launched a GoFundMe to support his wife, Kimberly, and their six young children amid the costly medical bills they incurred during his care.

At the time of writing, the family has raised more than $2.5 million. While the family has received an outpouring of both emotional and financial support from a slew of fans and fellow celebrities — including director Steven Spielberg, who generously donated $25,000 — some have questioned the family’s need for financial assistance given Van Der Beek’s fame.

“Not everything is what it looks like online. A little context goes a long way,” Broadway star Donna Vivino wrote Friday on Instagram. “For those of you attacking James Van Der Beek’s wife for having a GoFundMe may I give you some FACTS?”

She noted that the “family [does] not OWN the farm they live on, they were renting,” and that they were not living off Dawson’s Creek residuals.

open image in gallery James Van Der Beek died Wednesday from stage 3 colorectal cancer ( Getty )

In 2012, Van Der Beek told TODAY.com that “there was no residual money” from the hit show. “I was 20. It was a bad contract. I saw almost nothing from that.”

Vivino added that months before his death, Van Der Beek began auctioning off memorabilia from his career to help support himself and his family.

Finally, she emphasized that “cancer treatment is effin expensive even WITH insurance.”

“Heartbreaking that you even needed to make this post,” Yellowstone actor Hassie Harrison commented on Vivino’s post. “How can people be so rotten.”

Singer-songwriter Deborah Cox added: “This industry is shameful,” while Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke said: “Our family is drowning in medical debt because of my dad’s cancer, my parents saved, worked hard and had a great retirement…all gone.”

open image in gallery Van Der Beek is survived by his wife Kimberly and their six young children ( GoFundMe )

The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford shared a similar message: “At the end of my father’s treatment before he died. And he had very good insurance I add… a certain medication that his insurance would not pay for was $3000 a month. People who made disparaging comments, just don’t know.”

Van Der Beek’s death at 48 came just over a year after he revealed in November 2024 that he had privately been receiving treatment for bowel cancer.

“He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” Kimberly wrote on Instagram announcing his passing.

“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend,” she added.