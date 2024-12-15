Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

James Kennedy’s girlfriend Ally Lewber has spoken out in the wake of his domestic violence arrest on December 10.

Yesterday (December 14), the 32-year-old Vanderpump Rules star’s partner of almost three years shared a message to thank her supporters for all their kind messages since news of the incident broke. This was the first statement Lewber, 28, issued since news of the incident broke.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me,” she started. “I’m okay and taking the time I need right now.

“I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time,” Lewber continued.

open image in gallery James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, thanks her supporters for sending their love after his domestic violence arrest ( Instagram/@allylewber )

Earlier this week, Kennedy, whose real name is James Kennedy Georgiou, was taken into custody when authorities arrived at a residence in Burbank, California following a report of a man and woman verbally fighting inside around 11:30 p.m.

open image in gallery Kennedy and Lewber met at a New Year’s Eve party ( Getty Images )

According to an arrest log obtained by E! News, the woman told police “her boyfriend lifted her up and threw her to the ground.”

Upon further investigation, Burbank police concluded there was a domestic violence incident between Kennedy and the unidentified woman. Kennedy was charged with a misdemeanor of domestic battery and jailed. However, the TV personality has since been released on a $20,000 bond.

Reports indicate that Kennedy and Lewber had attended Kathy Hilton’s holiday party hosted by DIRECTV in Beverly Hills.

While Lewber only just broke her silence, the internet icon stepped out to host a party in Los Angeles with the brand Windsor.

Kennedy and Lewber started dating in January 2022, about one month after Kennedy called it quits with ex-fiancée and co-star Rachel Leviss.

open image in gallery Kennedy called it quits with his ex-fiancée Rachel Leviss one month before he started dating Lewber ( Getty Images )

Leviss and Kennedy met at a New Year’s Eve party in 2016, dating for five years before getting engaged in 2021. Kennedy’s former flame reacted to his arrest on December 13.

“The amount of times I convinced myself that the abuse I endured by James Kennedy Georgiou was a ‘misunderstanding’ is sickening,” she wrote on her Instagram story next to a screenshot of TMZ’s headline: “James Kennedy DV [domestic violence] Arrest Was a Misunderstanding!!!! Gf Ally Standing By DJ.” Leviss also shared a link to her podcast episode “Bad At Love.”

During their relationship, Kennedy was struggling with alcohol addiction and starting his sobriety journey. In 2020, the on-screen star announced that he’d been “California sober” for one year, meaning he was still smoking marijuana.

But when Kennedy and Leviss split, the former SUR busser went back to drinking. Though Kennedy admitted he’d “learned a lot from not drinking those two years” in February 2023, he wasn’t confirmed to be sober again until January 2024, when he was with Lewber.

Following Kennedy’s arrest, his attorneys told E! News: “We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James.

“We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kennedy and Lewber for comments.