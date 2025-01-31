James Haskell is upset he's been depicted as 'absent' dad to Chloe Madeley's child

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Haskell has been left unhappy at his portrayal in ex-partner Chloe Madeley’s ITV documentary, as he hinted at the reason behind their marriage breakdown.

The couple first started dating in 2014, before announcing they were expecting their first child in 2022. In October 2023, they revealed they had separated.

Madeley’s life as a parent is documented on the show, Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair, but Haskell believes he’s been unfairly presented as a villain.

“The thing about that was I was never meant to be in it,” he told Mark Wogan about the show on the Spooning podcast.

“I never got paid to do it. It was something that Chloe got asked to do and then I sort of got halfway through, go, Oh, I see there's the narratives being built here about being absentee or not being around or traveling or choosing music'.

"And it just wasn't true. I am [the] most hands-on dad, I do everything. There's no pink jobs, blue jobs, I'm onto everything."

Hinting at the reason behind the couple’s split, the former professional rugby player said that having a child played a part.

"As you grow in relationships, marriage is a really interesting thing, because a lot of people change, elements change, careers change, and you kind of, the confines of it mean that everything else grows but it doesn't grow,” he said. "So now the ability for us to co-parent is so important."

Couple separated in October 2023 ( Getty Images )

As Wogan said that children can put a “strain” on a relationship, Haskell agreed saying: “Of course. I think that's why it's interesting.

"We were very considered actually because we always looked at ourselves and were like, look, if you're lucky enough to have children, and you should never take that for granted, but there's a better time to have it. It's not a perfect time, it's not the right time, but there is a better time.

“When you're financially stable, sensible, a relationship you're working on. We want to make sure that our daughter has the best possible life."

In response to a comment about him getting back together with Madeley, Haskell said: "I mean, who knows? Chloe, I learn stuff from her every day.

"She's incredibly beautiful, incredibly talented, incredibly good mum. And our life dynamic works really well. She supports me.”

He added that the couple’s priority is their child, saying: “Chloe is an amazing woman, extremely talented. She's made me a much better person being with her.

"Now we're separated. We did that essentially because you want to make sure your daughter has the best possible life. I think when you have a child, you have a responsibility and everything your other wishes go out the window.”