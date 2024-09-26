James Corden reveals why he stopped taking Ozempic

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



James Corden has revealed why he stopped taking Ozempic, a diabetes drug that many celebrities have been crediting with drastic weight-loss.

The medication is known to make its user feel full, and interacts with the body’s hormones to slow down metabolism. However, NHS doctors have also warned of “dangerous” complications that come when the drug is “abused”.

Corden, 46, has previously admitted to being bullied over his weight, and in a segment for his Sirius XM radio show, the Gavin and Stacey star explained what happened when he took the medication.

“I tried Ozempic, and it won’t be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn’t really work,” he began.

“I tried it for a bit and then what I realised was I was like, ‘Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry.’ All it does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating [just because I’m hungry].”

He further explained that he related to TV presenter and author Richard Osman who has spoken candily about his food addiction. Osman previously described challenges with food as being the “drum beat” of his life.

The Carpool Karaoke star said, “You are looking at someone who’s eaten a king size, and when I say king size Dairy Mil – one you give someone for Christmas – in a carwash.

“None of that was like, oh, I’m so hungry. It is not that, it’s something else.”

Many celebrities have chimed in on the debate around Ozempic with Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet against the use of the drug and former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne warning of its use. Meanwhile, Kelly Osbourne, incited fury after she said any critics of the drug simply “couldn’t afford it”.

Earlier this year, Stephen Fry also warned about its use after he said he was “throwing up five times a day” when he tried it.

“The first week or so, I was thinking, ‘This is astonishing. Not only do I not want to eat, I don’t want any alcohol of any kind. This is going to be brilliant,’” he said during a recent appearance on the River Café Table 4 podcast.

Fry, however, was forced to stop taking Ozempic after he began feeling “sicker and sicker”.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040