Super Bowl winning Eagles player is now a published author

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jalen Hurts is releasing his first children's book.
Hurts announced the new work on social media Monday, posting a photo of the cover on X.
It's called "Better Than a Touchdown" and is set to be released March 10 2026. Pre-orders are available now.
"It's always been a dream of mine to have my own children's book and today, that dream finally comes true," Hurts said in a video posted to X by the Philadelphia Eagles.
"... With this book, I'm excited to extend some of my lessons learned throughout my journey to the next generation and hopefully it strikes a chord of resilience and encourages our kids, the reader, whomever, to believe in themselves. I wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't for the lessons learned in mentorships and books just like mine."
The book was illustrated by Canadian artist Nneka Myers.
Hurts, 26, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February.
