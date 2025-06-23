Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Super Bowl winning Eagles player is now a published author

Jalen Hurts won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles back in February

Reuters
Monday 23 June 2025 14:04 EDT
Jalen Hurts playing in the Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts playing in the Super Bowl (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jalen Hurts is releasing his first children's book.

Hurts announced the new work on social media Monday, posting a photo of the cover on X.

It's called "Better Than a Touchdown" and is set to be released March 10 2026. Pre-orders are available now.

"It's always been a dream of mine to have my own children's book and today, that dream finally comes true," Hurts said in a video posted to X by the Philadelphia Eagles.

"... With this book, I'm excited to extend some of my lessons learned throughout my journey to the next generation and hopefully it strikes a chord of resilience and encourages our kids, the reader, whomever, to believe in themselves. I wouldn't be where I am today if it weren't for the lessons learned in mentorships and books just like mine."

The book was illustrated by Canadian artist Nneka Myers.

Hurts, 26, is a two-time Pro Bowl selection. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February.

