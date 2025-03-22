Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Controversial YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul has announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam.

Paul, 28, shared the news on Instagram on Saturday with pictures of his proposal on a balcony covered in white flower petals with a mountainous backdrop. The images showed the couple dressed in all white as Paul got down on one knee.

“We’re engaged,” Paul captioned his post. “We can’t wait to spend forever together.”

In one photo, Leerdam, 26, showed off her massive, oval diamond engagement ring beset with two smaller stones on either side. It’s unclear how much the stunning ring cost.

The engagement comes after the Dutch native supported Paul at his blockbuster boxing bout against Mike Tyson in November, which Paul won.

Leerdam is an Olympic speed skater who represented her nation at Beijing 2022, taking home a silver medal in the 1000m race.

Paul recently showered Leerdam with praise after her performance at the World Championships last weekend.

Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul during the World Cup individual distances in the Viking Ship in Hamar, Norway, Friday, March 14, 2025. The two recently announced their engagement ( Geir Olsen/NTB via AP )

“So proud of my baby 1st, 2nd, and 3rd this weekend at the world championships. She’s a 7 time world champion now.. The hardest worker and the most gorgeous. You inspire me babe,” Paul said in a post on Instagram.

The couple met via Instagram in 2022 and went public with their relationship in 2023.

In the Netflix documentary series, Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson, Leerdam spoke about her first interaction with the internet celebrity.

“Jake sent me a DM on Instagram and asked if I wanted to be on his podcast,” she said. “When he contacted me online, I thought, ‘What an arrogant idiot. He thinks he can do anything, but he won’t get me’... but we really clicked in these two fast-paced worlds on a deep and super personal level. Since that moment, we have been inseparable.”

The couple celebrated their first anniversary on April 12 last year.

“I adore you, I’m so grateful for you, you make me the happiest girl in the world,” Leerdam wrote on Instagram at the time. “The man with the best heart. Let’s never stop dancing baby.”

In his own tribute, Paul said he’s “been in love since day one.”

Paul previously dated fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau. The pair got engaged and livestreamed a chaotic wedding for pay-per-view, which was later revealed to be fake.

On an episode of her MTV show No Filter: Tana Mongeau, Mongeau stated that the ceremony was something “fun and lighthearted that we're obviously doing for fun and for content.” The couple announced their break-up in January 2020.