EastEnders actor Jacqueline Jossa and her husband Dan Osbourne have split up, according to reports.

Jossa, 32, and Towie star Osbourne, 33, have been married since 2017 and share two daughters together. The couple first met in 2013 at an awards ceremony.

“Jacqueline and Dan are handling things privately, choosing to keep their lives and relationship out of the public eye,” Jossa’s representatives said in a statement to The Sun.

“They kindly ask for respect and privacy as they navigate this together. Their children remain their top priority, surrounded by love and care from both parents — something that will never change.

“Above all, Jacqueline and Dan have each other’s and their children’s best interests at heart. There will be no further comment.”

The couple are said to have been living separately with Jossa remaining in their £2m six-bedroom home with their children.

“Jacqueline and Dan are on a break and are spending time apart from each other,” a source told The Sun on Sunday.

Couple are reported to be living separately ( Getty Images )

“It’s not been easy for them lately and they have made this difficult decision. Neither of them knows what is going to happen in the future, but for now they’ve decided living apart and taking a break from each other is what they need.”

Jossa gave birth to the couple’s first daughter in 2015, before they welcomed a second daughter in 2018. Their marriage has had its challenges with Osbourne admitting that he had “made mistakes” that the couple had “spoken about”, with Jossa having reportedly “forgiven” him, according to The Sun.

Osbourne has been accused of being unfaithful to the actor on multiple occasions including unconfirmed allegations he had done so with Love Island winner Gabby Allen.

“I know in the past I’ve denied things when they’re not true, then when something has been true, I probably just kept my mouth shut,” he said at the time. “I was a different person. I take full responsibility for being c**p.”

Osbourne also shares a son with ex-partner Megan Tomlin.

Jossa first shot to fame as a 17-year-old appearing on EastEnders as Lauren Branning, she previously revealed that the experience had made her “feel fat” at the time due to industry standards but she has since worked on loving herself. She was crowned winner of I’m A Celebrity in 2019.