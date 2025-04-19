Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There seemed to be nothing but smiles between Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss as they vacationed with their husbands amid ongoing speculation of a feud between them.

In pictures published by Page Six , Trump, 43, and Kloss, 32, are seen lounging on the beach and enjoying the water in Costa Rica.

The first daughter is pictured in a two-piece orange set riding the waves, while Kloss is in a beige, wide-brimmed hat and a black one-piece standing next to her husband, Joshua Kushner, on the sand.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s husband, was photographed walking along the water’s edge in a neon green bathing suit.

open image in gallery Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump seen smiling together on vacation in Costa Rica amid rumors the two aren’t on good terms ( Getty )

The pictures of the women enjoying themselves in the sun come after years of online chatter theorizing that Trump and Kloss aren’t on good terms despite being married into the same family.

These rumors were born from the fact that the supermodel has previously opened up about not voting for Donald Trump in 2016 or 2020.

Trump, on the other hand, has been by her father’s side, serving in his first administration and supporting him throughout his recent campaign.

And though she ultimately chose not to return to Washington D.C. with the rest of her family this time, Trump was right next to her dad inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda this January for his inauguration.

Jared also served in the first Trump administration as Senior White House Advisor.

open image in gallery Trump married Joshua Kushner in 2009 ( Getty Images )

Last year, Trump and Kloss added fuel to the fire when people noticed the two weren’t in any pictures together at the Ambani wedding they both attended in India.

However, representatives for Trump and Kloss quickly shot down the feud speculation, telling Page Six the women had a “good relationship.”

Trump has been married to Jared since 2009, while Kloss tied the knot with Joshua in 2018.

open image in gallery Kloss and Joshua Kushner tied the knot in 2018 ( Getty Images for Fortune Media )

Neither Trump nor Jared was present for Kloss and Joshua’s wedding in Wyoming that year, but they were spotted at the venue in the days leading up to the big day.

At the time, a White House spokesperson refused to comment on Trump’s schedule or provide details on why she and her husband flew home before the couple said “I do.”

In a 2020 appearance on InCharge with DVF with Diane von Fürstenberg, Kloss opened up about her relationship with Joshua.

“I really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person that I love, despite any complications that came with it,” she told the host. “You know, I knew for me, it was worth it to fight for that.

“I think that in my career too, you know, being true to my heart or being true to myself, when I know that something is not aligned with who I am, and the message I want to send to the world, or the kind of person that I want to be maybe that comes back to character,” Kloss continued. “But like, my heart often is telling me exactly what I need to hear. And I didn’t always listen to it.”

Kloss and Joshua announced they were expecting their third baby in March. The two already share two sons, Levi and Elijah.